Napoli vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, Napoli will face Lecce. The match will take place in Naples on Sunday, May 26, starting at 18:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Napoli

The disastrous and tumultuous season for the reigning champions of Italy has come to an end. Even a change of coach couldn't prevent catastrophic failures, and the team approaches the final round in the tenth position in the standings.

Nothing depends on Napoli anymore, but a victory in the final match would give them a slim chance of qualifying for the Conference League. Obviously, these are not the results that Napoli hoped for, so the club will likely undergo changes in the summer.

Lecce

Contrary to pessimistic predictions, Lecce managed to secure their place in the top tier and even avoided a nerve-wracking end to the championship. Despite a poor run of form, Luca Gotti's team is not fighting for survival, leading Empoli, who are in the relegation zone, by four points.

After a solid first half of the season, Lecce's results have noticeably declined. The team needs reinforcements, as staying in Serie A with their current level of play will be much more challenging next season.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Napoli hasn't won at home for almost three months.

Lecce has lost only one away match out of the last five.

The last three matches between these teams in Naples have seen 13 goals scored.

Napoli vs Lecce Prediction

Napoli is expected to win, but salvaging a disappointing season is out of reach. Regardless, I believe Napoli will secure a victory, and I would bet on a total of over 2.5 goals.