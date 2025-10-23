ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Napoli vs Inter H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 25, 2025

Napoli vs Inter H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 25, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy (Round 8) 25 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Inter Inter
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, October 25, in the marquee clash of the next Serie A round, Napoli will host Inter Milan at home. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction in our preview below.

See also: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips 25 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Napoli enter their home ground determined to defend their ambitious position and reaffirm their status as champions of Italy, while Inter arrive looking to break away from the Partenopei and prove they can handle the pressure in top-tier battles.

This past spring, Napoli showcased impressive form: relentless attacking, pressing, and high tempo. This season, under their manager’s guidance, the club continues that tradition—relying on quick wing play combined with steady control in midfield. They’ve secured a string of confident home wins in the opening rounds, though have occasionally looked vulnerable at the back. Still, matches against the giants always demand maximum focus.

In their last seven games, Napoli suffered four defeats: in Serie A against Milan (1-2) and Torino (0-1), and in the Champions League against Manchester City (0-2) and a humiliating 2-6 loss to PSV in the latest round. The team looked exposed in every phase, and such performances clearly hurt morale ahead of clashes with top opposition.

Inter Milan, by contrast, have adopted a more pragmatic approach. In Serie A, they’ve also picked up 15 points—just like Napoli—but manage to get results even when not at their best, excelling particularly on the road. Their style? Smart control, measured pressing, and clinical finishing. In recent rounds, the Nerazzurri have shown they don’t just win—they do so thanks to structure and grit.

Inter have notched seven consecutive victories, losing only to Juventus (3-4) and Udinese (1-2) at the start of the season. In their last few outings, the Milan side have conceded just two goals, making their defense the league’s best over this stretch. Expect Inter to play with precision: calmly holding the back line, seeking decisive moments, and capitalizing on set pieces and counterattacks.

Probable lineups

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Gilmour; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Lucca
Inter: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Bonny, Martinez

Match facts & head-to-head

  • The last five meetings have produced three draws and two Inter wins
  • Napoli have conceded in four of their last five matches
  • Inter have won seven games in a row

Prediction

I see Inter as the favorites here, though I wouldn’t rule out a high-scoring draw. My prediction: Asian handicap (0) on Inter at odds of 1.75

