Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, as part of another Champions League round, Napoli will host Eintracht on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' current form and a match prediction in our coverage below.

See also: Al-Gharafa vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips 03 November 2025

Match preview

After a confident start in Serie A and a mixed run in the Champions League, Napoli have hit some turbulence in recent matches: in their last five outings, they've managed just two victories—beating Inter (3-1) and Lecce (1-0)—while suffering defeats to Torino (0-1) and PSV in the Champions League (2-6), and drawing 0-0 with Como in their most recent fixture. As a result, after three Champions League rounds, Napoli have three points and sit 23rd in the group table, but in Serie A, they're leading the pack with 22 points.

Napoli traditionally seek to dominate at home: expect high possession, intense pressing, rapid flank runs, and precise final balls. Their defense is generally solid but not without vulnerabilities, particularly when facing teams that excel in quick transitions.

After a bright start with plenty of goals in their early matches, Eintracht have run into difficulties lately: in the Champions League, they've suffered back-to-back 1-5 defeats—first to Atletico, then to Liverpool. In the Bundesliga over the same period, Dino Toppmöller's squad played four games: losing to Bayern (0-3), drawing with Freiburg (2-2) and Heidenheim (1-1), and securing a win over St. Pauli, 2-0.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to exploit their chances on the counter-attack and capitalize on any gaps in Napoli's back line. They tend to have less initiative and control than the hosts, but against Napoli, this approach could pay off—if they execute with precision and focus. For the visitors, a key factor will be avoiding an early goal conceded, as that would hand Napoli both comfort and control.

Probable lineups

Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Neres

Eintracht: Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Theate; Doan, Skhiri, Chaibi, Brown; Uzun, Knauff; Burkardt

Match facts and head-to-head

In recent clashes between the clubs, Napoli celebrated victories twice—3-0 and 2-0

Napoli have won two of their last five matches

Eintracht have just one win in their last seven games

Prediction

Both teams have struggled defensively in their recent Champions League outings, and I expect plenty of goals in this encounter as well. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.65