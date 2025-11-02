ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Napoli vs Eintracht: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025

Napoli vs Eintracht: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, as part of another Champions League round, Napoli will host Eintracht on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' current form and a match prediction in our coverage below.

See also: Al-Gharafa vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips 03 November 2025

Match preview

After a confident start in Serie A and a mixed run in the Champions League, Napoli have hit some turbulence in recent matches: in their last five outings, they've managed just two victories—beating Inter (3-1) and Lecce (1-0)—while suffering defeats to Torino (0-1) and PSV in the Champions League (2-6), and drawing 0-0 with Como in their most recent fixture. As a result, after three Champions League rounds, Napoli have three points and sit 23rd in the group table, but in Serie A, they're leading the pack with 22 points.

Napoli traditionally seek to dominate at home: expect high possession, intense pressing, rapid flank runs, and precise final balls. Their defense is generally solid but not without vulnerabilities, particularly when facing teams that excel in quick transitions.

After a bright start with plenty of goals in their early matches, Eintracht have run into difficulties lately: in the Champions League, they've suffered back-to-back 1-5 defeats—first to Atletico, then to Liverpool. In the Bundesliga over the same period, Dino Toppmöller's squad played four games: losing to Bayern (0-3), drawing with Freiburg (2-2) and Heidenheim (1-1), and securing a win over St. Pauli, 2-0.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to exploit their chances on the counter-attack and capitalize on any gaps in Napoli's back line. They tend to have less initiative and control than the hosts, but against Napoli, this approach could pay off—if they execute with precision and focus. For the visitors, a key factor will be avoiding an early goal conceded, as that would hand Napoli both comfort and control.

Probable lineups

Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Neres
Eintracht: Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Theate; Doan, Skhiri, Chaibi, Brown; Uzun, Knauff; Burkardt

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In recent clashes between the clubs, Napoli celebrated victories twice—3-0 and 2-0
  • Napoli have won two of their last five matches
  • Eintracht have just one win in their last seven games

Prediction

Both teams have struggled defensively in their recent Champions League outings, and I expect plenty of goals in this encounter as well. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.65

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf? Verona Odds: 1.57 Inter Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Verona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League Today, 09:00 West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Torino vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Torino — Pisa Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 Torino Odds: 1.62 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Pyramids vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.59 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1xBet
Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Zamalek SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.6 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended Mostbet
Barau vs Wikki Tourist prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Barau vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Barau Odds: 1.65 Wikki Tourist Bet now 1xBet
Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Bayelsa United vs Plateau United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Bayelsa United Odds: 1.65 Plateau United Bet now Melbet
Rivers United FC vs Nasarawa United prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Rivers United vs Nasarawa United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Rivers United FC Odds: 1.8 Nasarawa United Recommended 1xBet
El Kanemi Warriors vs Enugu Rangers prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 El Kanemi Warriors — Enugu Rangers Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.44 Enugu Rangers Bet now Melbet
Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 Enyimba vs Kano Pillars prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Enyimba Odds: 2 Kano Pillars Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores