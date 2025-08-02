Napoli vs Casertana prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.87 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of Monday's friendly clashes will take place at Napoli's training ground, where the home side will welcome Casertana. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Napoli head into this friendly against Brest and Casertana after a mixed pre-season, but still carry the tag of favorites. In their last two friendlies, they edged Catanzaro 2-1, but before that suffered a shock 0-2 defeat at the hands of third-division side Arezzo—a result that stunned even the most skeptical fans. Nevertheless, the coaching staff continues to search for optimal combinations and is actively integrating new signings.

One of the highlights has been the return of Giacomo Raspadori, who found the net in the last match, with Lorenzo Lucca adding a second from the penalty spot. Despite the inconsistency in results, the Partenopei traditionally perform well against French sides—just two defeats in all such encounters, including friendlies. This shows that Napoli remains highly adaptable to different playing styles.

Casertana endured a tough campaign in Serie C last season, fighting for survival right up until the final round. The team finished 16th in the table, collecting only 31 points from 34 matches and boasting one of the league's weakest attacking records. Even so, they managed to stabilize towards the end—three wins in their last five games, including a narrow victory over Trapani, were enough to secure their league status.

Under the guidance of Manuel Iori, Casertana opted out of summer friendlies, seemingly focusing on intense preparations for the new season. The "Little Falcons" from Caserta, as their fans call them, are hoping for a steadier campaign in Serie C, aiming to avoid the pressure of last season's relegation battle.

Probable line-ups

Napoli : Meret — Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Rrahmani, Lang — Lobotka, Olivera, De Bruyne — David Neres, Raspadori, Lucca

: Meret — Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Rrahmani, Lang — Lobotka, Olivera, De Bruyne — David Neres, Raspadori, Lucca Casertana: Zannellati — Contec, Gatti, Bacchetti, Falasca — Bianchi, Collodel — Kallon, Proia, Egareba — Vano

Match facts and head-to-head

Napoli will play back-to-back matches – Brest on Sunday and Casertana early Monday morning

The teams have never faced each other before

Napoli have won only two of their last five matches

Prediction

Napoli are likely to rotate their squad, so betting on a big margin is risky. We believe the best option here is "Under 3.5 total goals" at odds of 1.87.