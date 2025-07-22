Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-3,5) Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

July 22 promises plenty of thrilling tennis action, and here’s my prediction for the clash between Naomi Osaka and Yulia Putintseva. The two will face off in the opening round of the Washington tournament.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese star needs little introduction—former world No. 1 and a four-time Grand Slam champion. Osaka stepped away from the sport at the peak of her career for maternity leave, and regaining top form in tennis is never easy. Currently, she’s performing at a solid mid-tier level, holding the No. 51 spot in the rankings.

This season, Naomi reached one final in Auckland, a bitter loss after taking the first set against Tauson before retiring due to injury. She also captured a Challenger title on clay in France.

Yulia Putintseva

Tennis fans are also well acquainted with Putintseva. While she doesn’t boast the accolades of her upcoming opponent, she’s certainly not to be underestimated. This season, however, has been underwhelming for the Kazakh, with her best result coming early in the year—reaching the semifinals in Adelaide.

Putintseva’s current form raises even more concerns: she’s suffered five losses in her last six matches. At Wimbledon, she was knocked out in the first round by Amanda Anisimova—a tough opponent who went on to reach the final—but the 0:6, 0:6 defeat was a tough blow to her confidence and pride.

Match facts

The Japanese star has 20 wins in 30 matches this season.

Putintseva has won just 15 out of 32 matches.

Here are the odds for the upcoming showdown: Osaka to win – 1.32, Putintseva to win – 3.6.

Head-to-head

Their personal head-to-head is tied at 3-3, but Osaka has claimed victory in their last three encounters. On hard courts, the Japanese leads 3-1.

Prediction

On paper, Osaka is the favorite—and I agree. She’s a class above her opponent, and with Putintseva struggling for form, there shouldn’t be many problems. Expect Osaka to dictate the match, and I’m backing her to win with a -3.5 game handicap.