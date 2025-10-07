ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction and betting tips - October 8, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction
Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka
Wuhan Open 08 oct 2025, 04:00
Wuhan, Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Linda Noskova Linda Noskova
In the second round of the prestigious tennis tournament in Wuhan, Naomi Osaka will face Linda Noskova. Here’s my take on the best bet for this exciting clash.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese tennis star needs no introduction—she’s a former world No. 1 who only slipped down the rankings due to taking maternity leave. Osaka is steadily regaining her form; it hasn’t been easy, but her current No. 16 spot in the rankings is impressive. This season, she’s captured a Challenger title—importantly, on clay—reached the final in Montreal, and made it to the semifinals of the US Open.

Osaka had a tough opener in Wuhan, battling the resilient Leylah Fernandez. It was a drawn-out contest, but Naomi eventually prevailed with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory. With her experience and skill, further progress from the Japanese star is certainly on the cards.

Linda Noskova

The Czech talent is definitely one to watch. At just 20 years old, she’s already playing top-level tennis. While Noskova hasn’t claimed a title this season, she’s climbed nine spots in the rankings and currently sits at No. 17.

In her most recent tournament in Beijing, Noskova reached the final, ultimately falling in three sets to the formidable Amanda Anisimova—0-6, 6-2, 2-6. Her first-round battle in Wuhan against the experienced Yulia Putintseva was a marathon, decided by a third-set tiebreak: 6-4, 4-6, 7-6. Although Noskova has played a lot of tennis lately, her youth should help her recover quickly.

Match facts

  • Osaka has won 22 out of 30 matches on hard courts this season.
  • Noskova has recorded 23 victories in 37 matches on artificial surfaces.
  • The odds for this encounter are as follows: Osaka to win – 1.5, Noskova to win – 2.71.

Prediction

These two top-20 players have never met before. Osaka is a slight favorite coming into this matchup, but this won’t be an easy contest—Noskova is in great form and ready to put up a real fight. There’s every chance we’ll see three sets here, but my pick is over 20.5 games in total.

