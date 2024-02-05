Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 21 Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the first round of the prestigious tournament in Abu Dhabi, Naomi Osaka will face Danielle Collins.

Naomi Osaka

The former world number one took a 15-month hiatus due to maternity leave, and she is now a mother attempting to revive her tennis career. Returning to her previous form has been challenging for Osaka. In Brisbane, she defeated German player Korpa in straight sets but then lost in a tough three-set battle to the experienced Caroline Pliskova. At the Australian Open, Osaka suffered a first-round defeat to Caroline Garcia with a score of 4-6, 6-7. Osaka, now 26 years old, is currently ranked 757th in the world, but her ranking doesn't reflect her true capabilities. Despite her current ranking, she has the potential to return to her previous level, as she continues to play well.

Danielle Collins

The experienced American can be considered a solid mid-tier player in world tennis. At one point, she reached the final of a Grand Slam but couldn't capitalize on her opportunity. Collins, now 30 years old, is currently the 71st-ranked player in the world. At the Australian Open, she reached the second round, defeating Kerber in three sets before losing to the current world number one, Iga Swiatek, also in three sets. In Abu Dhabi, Collins started in the qualifiers, where she defeated Greek player Papa Michail with a score of 6-2, 6-3, and then Czech player Linda Fruhvirtova with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The players have crossed paths four times before, with Osaka leading 3-1 in their head-to-head record.

Since Osaka's return, she has lost 2 out of the 3 encounters.

Collins has played 7 matches this year, securing 4 victories.

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins Prediction

Initially, bookmakers did not highlight a clear favorite in this matchup, but the odds on Collins' success have slightly decreased. Expect an interesting and hard-fought battle between two strong tennis players. This match is likely to be extended, so we are opting for a total of over 21 games.