Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction
Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 12 feb 2024, 07:30 Naomi Osaka - Caroline Garcia
Doha, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
In the first round of the Doha tournament, Naomi Osaka will face Caroline Garcia, and our analysts have prepared a prediction for this match.

The former world number one from Japan is striving to make a comeback on the tour, albeit facing expected challenges. Although there are significant chances for her to regain her previous level, there hasn't been much cause for celebration yet. Osaka has lost three out of four matches, all against formidable opponents. Currently ranked outside the top 800 in the world at the age of 26.

The French tennis player also has the ability to showcase top-level tennis. She currently holds the 21st position in the world rankings, although she has never won any Grand Slam titles. Garcia has played nine matches this year, securing five victories. In the recent tournament in Abu Dhabi, she lost a hard-fought battle in the first round against the experienced Romanian Kyrgios, in three sets. Garcia, aged 30, is nearing veteran status in women's tennis.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters

The players have crossed paths twice, with the head-to-head score currently tied at 1-1. They faced each other less than a month ago in the first round of the Australian Open, where Garcia emerged victorious in a tough match with a score of 6-4, 7-6.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia Prediction

Garcia holds a slight advantage in this encounter, although it's clear that Osaka will continue to improve with each match as she works her way back. The Japanese player is far from her peak at the moment. It's difficult for us to favor either player in this match between strong yet inconsistent performers at this stage. We'll take a risk and bet on a mini-upset, hence backing Osaka for a clean victory.

