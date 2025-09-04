Prediction on game Win Amanda Anisimova Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The late stages of the US Open are upon us, with a blockbuster semifinal clash set between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova. Here’s my exclusive preview and prediction for this highly anticipated showdown.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese star is steadily regaining her top form, once having held the world No. 1 ranking. This season, Osaka captured a Challenger title—a significant achievement, especially since the tournament was played on clay.

Expectations for Naomi were high, but she’s already delivered by reaching the semifinals, having twice before lifted the US Open trophy. Osaka has looked supremely confident so far: she dispatched Belgian Minnen 6-3, 6-4, left no chance for American Baptiste 6-3, 6-1, and overcame Australian Kasatkina in the third round 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. Her most notable win came against the formidable Coco Gauff, 6-3, 6-2. In her latest match, Osaka edged out Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6. Currently ranked 24th, she’s certain to break back into the top 20 soon.

Amanda Anisimova

The American has shown tremendous progress this season, climbing from world No. 36 to No. 9. Anisimova claimed the title in Doha, reached the final in London, and made her biggest splash at Wimbledon, where she was overpowered by Swiatek in the final.

At her home major, Anisimova rolled past Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2, then overcame Mayu Joint 7-6, 6-2. In the third round, she outlasted Romanian Cristian 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, followed by a commanding win over Brazil’s Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-3. In the quarterfinals, she stunned Swiatek 6-4, 6-3.

Anisimova has yet to win a Grand Slam title, and doing so on home soil would make it all the more special.

Head-to-head

According to the stats, these players have met twice before, with the American winning both encounters. Their last meeting was back in 2022, and much has changed since then.

Prediction

We’re in for a battle between two strong, seasoned competitors who are tough to surprise. Bookmakers see this as a toss-up, but I’ll give the edge to the Japanese star. Osaka knows how to win majors and can bring out her best tennis when it matters most. My pick: a straight win for Naomi Osaka.