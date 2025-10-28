Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 29, in the 10th round of France’s Ligue 1, Nantes will host Monaco on their home turf. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams, along with our match prediction.

Match preview

Nantes approach this fixture after a rather lackluster start to the season: after nine Ligue 1 rounds, the team sits 13th in the table, with 2 wins, 3 draws, and 4 losses. Offensively, Nantes have struggled to find their rhythm, scoring just seven goals while conceding 10 in those opening matches. Their games remain among the lowest-scoring in the league. Although the home advantage is significant, the team continues to grapple with finishing and consistency issues.

Nantes are expected to adopt a cautious approach, banking on their home support and focusing on defensive solidity—likely building from the back, looking to capitalize on set pieces or quick transitions. Given their scoring woes, the hosts will aim to avoid conceding early and at least secure a point.

Monaco, on the other hand, have started the season much stronger: after nine rounds, they have collected 17 points and sit fifth, boasting 5 wins, 2 draws, and 2 defeats. The team has found the net frequently, but defensive frailties have cost them points, with 13 goals conceded across those nine games.

Sébastien Pocognoli’s side, with a stronger squad and better form, will look to take control of the game—dominating possession, transitioning quickly, attacking down the flanks, and pushing for clinical finishes. Their main objective is to avoid any upsets and prevent Nantes from imposing their game plan.

Probable lineups

Nantes: Lopes; Centonze, Awaziem, Cozza, Leroux; Mwanga, Hyeok-kyu, Tabibou; Abline, Mohamed, Guirassy

Monaco: Kohn; Teze, Salisu, Mawissa; Diatta, Golovin, Coulibaly, Ouattara; Minamino, Akliouche; Biereth

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Monaco have claimed two wins and there have been three draws

Nantes have won just one of their last five encounters

Monaco have drawn four of their last five matches, winning once

Prediction

Nantes boast one of the best defenses in Ligue 1, but continue to struggle in front of goal. Monaco are also enduring a rough patch and are unlikely to put on a high-scoring display. My prediction: total under (3) at 1.75