Nantes vs Guingamp prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

On July 19, 2025, a friendly match will take place featuring two French clubs, Nantes and Guingamp. Let's take a closer look at a betting option focused on the teams' goal-scoring potential in this encounter.

Nantes

Nantes did not have the most impressive season, but they managed to achieve their main goal—staying in Ligue 1. Thanks to a strong finish to the campaign, the team avoided relegation: in their last five matches, the "Canaries" lost only once, drew three times, and secured survival with a decisive victory over Montpellier in the final round.

Since the end of the season, Nantes have played just one friendly—against Ligue 2 side Laval, where they claimed a 2-0 win. Up next is a meeting with Guingamp, a rival against whom Nantes have a positive head-to-head record. In their last seven clashes, Nantes have picked up five wins, one draw, and suffered just a single defeat. Even though this is a friendly, the Canaries are sure to be eager to extend their successful run.

Guingamp

Guingamp, representing Ligue 2, delivered a solid performance last season, finishing fifth and earning a shot at promotion to Ligue 1. However, they fell short in the very first playoff match, losing to Dunkerque and remaining in the second tier. During the offseason, Guingamp kicked off their preparations with a convincing 2-0 friendly win over a National 2 side.

The head-to-head history with Nantes suggests a hard-fought rivalry: their last three meetings have been extremely tight. One ended in a goalless draw, while the other two finished with narrow 1-0 wins—each team taking a victory. This highlights the competitive nature of the fixture, regardless of the match status.

Probable lineups

Nantes: Lopes, Taty, Akapandje, Bodiang, Guirassy, Kadewere, Coquelin, Kone, Koçza, Leroux, Mongo.

Lopes, Taty, Akapandje, Bodiang, Guirassy, Kadewere, Coquelin, Kone, Koçza, Leroux, Mongo. Guingamp: Niasse, Sissoko, Gomis, Nair, Demouchy, Grib, Louiserre, Sidibe, Picard, Emiya, Sive.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Nantes are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

5 of Nantes’ last 6 matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Guingamp are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Nantes are unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Match prediction: Nantes vs Guingamp

Given the friendly nature of the match and the playing styles of both teams, a high-scoring affair is unlikely. Both Nantes and Guingamp traditionally approach such games cautiously, focusing on building chemistry and tactical patterns rather than attacking play. As a result, the match is likely to be played at a measured pace with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.66.