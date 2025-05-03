Nantes vs Angers: Who will pull further away from the relegation zone?

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.72 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Sunday, May 4, we’re set for a crucial Ligue 1 Round 32 clash between Nantes and Angers. Kick-off is at 15:00 Central European Time, and here’s my betting take on this pivotal showdown.

Nantes vs Angers: Match facts and head-to-head

Nantes have won just one of their last five games, with the previous two ending in draws.

Angers have only one win in their last ten matches and come into this one after back-to-back defeats.

Nantes are unbeaten in their last three home games: two draws and a win.

Angers have lost three consecutive away matches, scoring just one goal in that stretch.

Angers have the second-worst attack in Ligue 1 this season with just 29 goals.

Nantes concede in both halves in 33% of their matches, Angers in 34%.

Angers have lost 37% of their matches without scoring, while Nantes have done so in 15%.

The first-round meeting ended 1-1. In the last five head-to-heads, Nantes have won three times, with the other two games finishing in draws.

Nantes vs Angers: Match preview

Both teams are teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, fighting desperately to secure their Ligue 1 status. Nantes have 32 points after 31 rounds, holding a four-point cushion over 16th place. With just three rounds remaining, maintaining that margin is vital. If results go their way, Nantes could secure their top-flight spot for next season as early as this weekend.

Angers trail Nantes by two points and currently sit 15th in the table. They’re only two points ahead of Le Havre, and their run-in looks more challenging than Nantes’, including a clash against top-six side Lyon. Still, direct rivals face even tougher schedules, and Nantes’ remaining fixtures on paper appear less daunting.

Probable lineups

Nantes: Lafont; Amian, Castelletto, Zeze, Pallois, Cozza; Lépenant, Chirivella, Leroux; Abline, Simon

Angers: Fofana; Arcus, Bamba, Lefort, Hanin; Belkhir, Khaled; El-Melali, Abdelli, Allevinah; Lepaul

Prediction

With both sides languishing near the bottom, victory is a must for each. Expect a tense, hard-fought battle as both squads scrap for critical points. I anticipate a low-scoring contest and will back over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72.