Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images
Nancy
22 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Strasbourg
Review H2H Prediction
On July 22, 2025, Nancy and Strasbourg will face off in a friendly match. Despite its unofficial status, the game promises to be an engaging affair — the teams know each other well, and their head-to-head history reveals a fairly balanced rivalry.

Key facts and head-to-head statistics:

  • Total official encounters: around 40. Nancy wins — about 10, draws — 10, Strasbourg wins — roughly 20.
  • Strasbourg has the edge in the last 10 meetings between the teams.
  • Average goals per match: approximately 2.5.
  • Over 2.5 total goals were scored in 55% of their clashes.

Match preview:

This friendly between Nancy and Strasbourg promises to be a compelling battle between two evenly matched teams with a rich history. Over recent seasons, they've played around 40 official matches, with Strasbourg holding a slight advantage — about 20 wins to Nancy's 10, and around 10 draws. In the last ten encounters, Strasbourg has clearly been on top, showing greater consistency and capitalizing better on their chances.

Traditionally, matches between these sides are high-scoring: the average number of goals per game is about 2.5, and in most meetings, both teams have managed to get on the scoresheet. Nancy tends to be stronger at home, where they can dictate play and create dangerous opportunities, while Strasbourg often relies on their rapid attacking style, especially away from home.

In recent clashes, the teams have exchanged victories: in the 2023/24 season, Strasbourg won 3-1 at home, but Nancy got their revenge in the return leg with a 2-0 win on their own turf. Given the current form and tactics of both squads, we can expect a tense match with a fight for the initiative and goals from both sides.

Probable line-ups:

  • Nancy: Lemaire — Zézé, Castelletto, Koza, Koko — Kadewere, Gbamin, Douglas — Mohamed, Ablin, Thomas.
  • Strasbourg: Belaroush — So, Sarr, Doué, Doucouré — Santos, Diarra, Moreira — Bakwa, Nanasi, Mara.

Nancy vs Strasbourg match prediction:

Given that this match serves as a tune-up ahead of the upcoming season, I expect to see plenty of squad rotation and open football from both teams, which means over 2.5 total goals in the match (odds 1.6).

