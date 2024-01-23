RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Namibia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Namibia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Namibia Namibia
Africa Cup of Nations 24 jan 2024, 12:00 Namibia - Mali
-
- : -
International, San Pedro, Stade Laurent Pokou
Mali Mali
Prediction on game Win Mali
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The football Wednesday promises four matches in the African Cup of Nations, including the clash between Namibia and Mali. The forecast for the mentioned teams' match can be found on the pages of our platform.

Namibia

For Namibia, this tournament marks a historic achievement as the team secured its first victory in the African Cup of Nations. In the first round, they managed to overcome the formidable Tunisia with a score of 1-0, delivering an impressive performance. However, replicating this success proved elusive in the second encounter against South Africa, resulting in a 0-4 defeat with three goals conceded in the first half. Currently occupying the third position in the group, they trail the second spot based on additional metrics, yet hold promising prospects for advancing to the playoffs.

Mali

After two rounds of the group stage, Mali has claimed the leadership in their quartet, amassing 4 points. In the initial match, the team triumphed in a challenging battle against South Africa with a 2-0 score, scoring both goals in the second half, despite the opponent missing a penalty in the first half. Mali also delivered a commendable performance against Tunisia, dominating the match, which concluded with a 1-1 draw. Even if Mali settles for third place in the group, a spot in the playoffs is assured, as they are set to surpass at least two teams in the ranking of third-placed teams.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have met only once in the qualification for the African Cup of Nations in 2020, where Mali secured victories in both encounters – 1-0 at home and 2-1 away.

Match Prediction Namibia vs Mali

In this encounter, the Malian national team is favored, a logical assessment considering the level of play exhibited by both teams in this tournament. Namibia demonstrated its capability in delivering a strong match, albeit against a formidable adversary. We deem a wager on Mali's outright victory as a promising choice.

