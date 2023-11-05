RU RU NG NG
Mumbai City vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 6, 2023

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal prediction
AFC Champions League Yesterday, 09:00 Mumbai City FC - Al-Hilal
0 : 2
Mumbai City will compete with Al-Hilal as part of the 4th round of the group stage of the Asian Champions League. The match will take place at D.Y. Patil Stadium in India on November 6 and will start at 15:00 CET.

Mumbai City


Mumbai City was founded just in 2014 as one of the eight franchises of the newly created league. The team can boast one league title in the season of 2020/2021, as well as having featured players such as Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan in the time of their late careers. By the way, the club belongs to the City Football Group corporation, which is also the owner of Manchester City.

Mumbai is entering the new season with big difficulties, but 3 wins and 2 draws in 5 opening matches allow occupying 2nd place in the Indian Super League standings. As for the Champions League, the Indian team has no chance of overcoming the group stage. Mumbai lost all 3 previous matches with a total score of 0-11.

Al-Hilal


The team confidently leads the Saudi Professional League standings. Al-Hilal is unbeaten in the current season and, generally speaking, the footballers are in excellent shape. Even Neymar’s injury, due to which the Brazilian is out for a long period of time, does not prevent the club from demonstrating excellent results.

Speaking about the Champions League, Al-Hilal started with a draw in the confrontation with Navbahor Namangan, and then took 2 convincing victories – as a result, the team leads the group after 3 rounds.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings


• Mumbai has lost 5 matches in a row.
• Al-Hilal scored 9 goals in 2 previous confrontations at the international arena.
• The match between these teams, which was played two weeks ago, ended with a 0-6 defeat for Mumbai City.

Prediction


I don’t think the Saudi club will face any problems in the following match. The level of footballers is too different. However, one can’t expect a lot of goals. I bet on “total: under 3.5”.

