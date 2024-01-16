RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Morocco Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations 17 jan 2024, 12:00 Morocco - Tanzania
International, San Pedro, Stade Laurent Pokou
Tanzania Tanzania
In the first round of the African Cup of Nations group stage, Morocco will play against Tanzania. In this confrontation, the former are clear favorites, however, the nominal guests can also present a surprise. The meeting will take place on January 17, 2024.

Morocco

In their last match, Morocco played against Sierra Leone and achieved a comfortable victory with a score of 3:1. In the last five matches, this team has never lost, having won four times and drawn once. It is noteworthy that Moroccan footballers scored in each of these meetings.

Morocco is considered one of the favorites of the entire tournament, which means the team should get through the group stage without any problems. Already in the first round they will have to play with a weaker opponent, and this is a great opportunity to score three points.

Tanzania

In their last match, this team was defeated by Egypt and now it needs to rehabilitate itself in front of its fans. In the last five matches in all tournaments, Tanzania has achieved only one victory and scored only two goals, which indicates a weak attacking game.

Tanzania is not considered a contender for qualifying from the group, but they are quite capable of trying to spoil the mood of the title contenders.

History of the confrontation

The teams met each other three times and Moroccan footballers emerged victorious twice. Another victory for Tanzania.

Prediction for the match Morocco - Tanzania

I believe in the attacking potential of Morocco, and therefore I will bet that more than two goals will be scored in the match.

