Morocco vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 26, 2025

On July 26, the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations will take place, featuring a decisive showdown between Morocco and Nigeria. Here's my betting preview for this highly anticipated clash.

Morocco

Morocco kicked off their tournament campaign with a tough match against Zambia, finishing 2-2 after leveling the score only in the dying moments. In the second round, the team again conceded twice but managed to overcome DR Congo 4-2. Their final group stage match saw a deserved 1-0 victory over Senegal, results that allowed them to top their group—edging out Zambia on tiebreakers.

In the quarterfinals, Morocco dispatched Mali as expected, winning 3-1. The semifinal against Ghana was a real battle—despite being favorites, Morocco looked second best but managed a 1-1 draw. The tie went to penalties, where Morocco prevailed thanks to more clinical finishes.

Nigeria

Nigeria have yet to taste defeat at this tournament, opening with a commanding 3-0 victory over Tunisia. The second match was much tighter, with a late winner securing a 1-0 win against Botswana. In the final group game, Nigeria dominated Algeria but couldn't break the deadlock—ending 0-0 despite total control.

Nigeria ultimately finished top of their group, earning a quarterfinal tie with Zambia, which they won with surprising ease, 5-0. The semifinal was a hard-fought battle against South Africa, with the decisive goal coming deep into stoppage time—2-1 on 90+4 minutes.

Probable lineups

Morocco : Erimchi, Ait El Hadj, Ben Zina, Rabbah, Redouani, Mrabet, Chebbak, Nakkach, Mssoudi, Ouzraou Diki, Jraidi.

Nigeria: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Ijamilusi, Ayinde, Echegini, Ajibade, Okoronkwo, Ihezuo.

H2H

Three years ago, these teams met in the Africa Cup semifinals, with Morocco winning only after a penalty shootout. In that match, Nigeria went down to ten players early in the second half, and soon after were reduced to nine, but still managed to hold on.

Prediction

Both sides have impressed throughout the tournament, but Nigeria are seen as slight favorites for this final. I expect a tense, hard-fought, and perhaps not the most spectacular match—extra time and even penalties are a real possibility. Motivation will be sky-high, and much will depend on who takes their chances. My pick: Nigeria to win with a draw no bet.