RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Morocco vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 26, 2025

Morocco vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 26, 2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Morocco vs Nigeria prediction Photo: https://www.bbc.com/ Author unknown
Morocco Morocco
Women's Africa Cup of Nations Today, 16:00
Rabat, Stade Olympique de Rabat
Nigeria Nigeria
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On July 26, the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations will take place, featuring a decisive showdown between Morocco and Nigeria. Here's my betting preview for this highly anticipated clash.

Morocco

Morocco kicked off their tournament campaign with a tough match against Zambia, finishing 2-2 after leveling the score only in the dying moments. In the second round, the team again conceded twice but managed to overcome DR Congo 4-2. Their final group stage match saw a deserved 1-0 victory over Senegal, results that allowed them to top their group—edging out Zambia on tiebreakers.

In the quarterfinals, Morocco dispatched Mali as expected, winning 3-1. The semifinal against Ghana was a real battle—despite being favorites, Morocco looked second best but managed a 1-1 draw. The tie went to penalties, where Morocco prevailed thanks to more clinical finishes.

Nigeria

Nigeria have yet to taste defeat at this tournament, opening with a commanding 3-0 victory over Tunisia. The second match was much tighter, with a late winner securing a 1-0 win against Botswana. In the final group game, Nigeria dominated Algeria but couldn't break the deadlock—ending 0-0 despite total control.

Nigeria ultimately finished top of their group, earning a quarterfinal tie with Zambia, which they won with surprising ease, 5-0. The semifinal was a hard-fought battle against South Africa, with the decisive goal coming deep into stoppage time—2-1 on 90+4 minutes.

Probable lineups

  • Morocco: Erimchi, Ait El Hadj, Ben Zina, Rabbah, Redouani, Mrabet, Chebbak, Nakkach, Mssoudi, Ouzraou Diki, Jraidi.

  • Nigeria: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Ijamilusi, Ayinde, Echegini, Ajibade, Okoronkwo, Ihezuo.

H2H

Three years ago, these teams met in the Africa Cup semifinals, with Morocco winning only after a penalty shootout. In that match, Nigeria went down to ten players early in the second half, and soon after were reduced to nine, but still managed to hold on.

Prediction

Both sides have impressed throughout the tournament, but Nigeria are seen as slight favorites for this final. I expect a tense, hard-fought, and perhaps not the most spectacular match—extra time and even penalties are a real possibility. Motivation will be sky-high, and much will depend on who takes their chances. My pick: Nigeria to win with a draw no bet.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Alaves vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies Today, 05:00 Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Alaves Odds: 1.7 Castellon Recommended Mostbet
Espanyol vs Southampton prediction Club Friendlies Today, 05:00 Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.69 Southampton Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Nice prediction Club Friendlies Today, 05:00 Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.62 Nice Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies Today, 07:30 Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.76 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies Today, 08:00 Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Hamburger SV vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:00 Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:00 Arminia vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 26, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.6 Monaco Recommended Melbet
AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:00 AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 AZ Alkmaar Odds: 1.75 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs St. Pauli prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:00 Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.8 St. Pauli Bet now 1xBet
Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:00 Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.75 Middlesbrough Recommended Mostbet
Schalke 04 vs Sevilla prediction Club Friendlies Today, 11:00 Schalke vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.57 Sevilla Bet now Melbet
PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies Today, 11:30 PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 26, 2025 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.84 Athletic Club Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Rosario Central - : - San Martin San Juan Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Rosario Central
-
San Martin San Juan
-
15:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
18:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Instituto Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Instituto
-
18:00
Inter Miami CF - : - FC Cincinnati Today, 19:15 MLS USA
Inter Miami CF
-
FC Cincinnati
-
19:15
Philadelphia Union - : - Colorado Rapids Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
Colorado Rapids
-
19:30
DC United - : - Austin FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
DC United
-
Austin FC
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - Toronto FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
Toronto FC
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Seattle Sounders FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Seattle Sounders FC
-
19:30
Racing Club - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Estudiantes
-
20:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:15 Unión Gains Extra Transfer Slot After Pumpido’s Move to Toluca Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Lyon and Dortmund Target Buonanotte as Brighton Sets €40M Price Tag Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Inter FA Alleges Threats from Liga Mayor in Shocking El Salvador Football Scandal Football news Yesterday, 22:35 Comunicaciones Take Aim at Municipal Ahead of Fiery 334th Guatemalan Clásico Football news Yesterday, 22:05 Saprissa Bolsters Youth System with Keilor Soto’s Quiet Return as Coach Football news Yesterday, 21:35 América Sets Price for Dilrosun, LAFC Yet to Decide on Permanent Deal Football news Yesterday, 21:00 Boca Ends Contract With Rolón After Cup Exit, Signaling Policy Shift Football news Yesterday, 20:00 Ochoa Denies Portimonense Rumors, Still Seeking Club to Keep World Cup Dream Alive Football news Yesterday, 19:30 Neymar Says He’ll Leave Santos If Fans Feel He’s Hurting the Club Football news Yesterday, 19:25 St. Louis City Transfer Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese Side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores