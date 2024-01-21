RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Morocco vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Morocco vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Morocco vs DR Congo prediction
Morocco Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations Today, 09:00 Morocco - DR Congo
-
- : -
International, San Pedro, Stade Laurent Pokou
DR Congo DR Congo
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Morocco
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The DR Congo and Morocco teams will meet in the second round of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, which will take place on January 21. After the first round, the teams are undefeated, but in this game Congo may lose for the first time in this tournament.

Morocco

The Moroccan national team won a landslide victory over Tanzania in the first round of the tournament with a score of 3:0. The Moroccans showed a good game, created a large number of scoring chances and scored three unanswered goals against the opponent.

To qualify for an early exit from the group, a victory will be enough for the Moroccan footballers, in which case the last round of the group stage will become a formality for them.

DR Congo

The DR Congo team played a draw with Zambia in the first round with a score of 1:1. The Congolese were unable to capitalize on their chances and missed out on the victory.

If this team fails to score points against the Moroccan players, it will most likely lose its chance of reaching the playoffs. Even with a draw, Congo can compete to qualify from the group in the final round.

Prediction for the match Morocco - DR Congo

Overall, Morocco looks like a stronger and more balanced team. The Moroccans have experienced players who play in the strongest European clubs. DR Congo, on the contrary, has an age composition and cannot boast of stability.

Therefore, we believe that Morocco will retain its leadership in the group and win the match against DR Congo. Bookmakers give a pretty good odds of 1.57 for the favorite to win, which we should take advantage of.

Prediction on game Win Morocco
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Frosinone Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Recommended 1хБет
Leeds vs Preston prediction Championship England Today, 07:00 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.5 Preston Bet now Мелбет
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Osasuna Odds: 1.5 Getafe Bet now 1хБет
Empoli vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Empoli Odds: 1.84 Monza Recommended 1хБет
Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 09:00 Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Sheffield United Odds: 1.85 West Ham Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Yesterday, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Yesterday, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Yesterday, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Yesterday, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Yesterday, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Yesterday, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Football Today Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Oman vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on Januaru 21, 2024