Morocco vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

The DR Congo and Morocco teams will meet in the second round of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, which will take place on January 21. After the first round, the teams are undefeated, but in this game Congo may lose for the first time in this tournament.

Morocco

The Moroccan national team won a landslide victory over Tanzania in the first round of the tournament with a score of 3:0. The Moroccans showed a good game, created a large number of scoring chances and scored three unanswered goals against the opponent.

To qualify for an early exit from the group, a victory will be enough for the Moroccan footballers, in which case the last round of the group stage will become a formality for them.

DR Congo

The DR Congo team played a draw with Zambia in the first round with a score of 1:1. The Congolese were unable to capitalize on their chances and missed out on the victory.

If this team fails to score points against the Moroccan players, it will most likely lose its chance of reaching the playoffs. Even with a draw, Congo can compete to qualify from the group in the final round.

Prediction for the match Morocco - DR Congo

Overall, Morocco looks like a stronger and more balanced team. The Moroccans have experienced players who play in the strongest European clubs. DR Congo, on the contrary, has an age composition and cannot boast of stability.

Therefore, we believe that Morocco will retain its leadership in the group and win the match against DR Congo. Bookmakers give a pretty good odds of 1.57 for the favorite to win, which we should take advantage of.