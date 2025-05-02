Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Matchday 35 clash of the Italian championship between Monza and Atalanta will take place on Sunday at the U-Power Stadium. I recommend a bet on goals in this match with a solid odds value.

Match preview

Monza, under the guidance of Alessandro Nesta, has definitively lost any chance of survival and is simply playing out the season as a hopeless outsider. In the previous round, the team once again came away empty-handed, losing 2-0 away to Juventus. This marked their fifth consecutive league defeat, and their overall winless streak has now reached 14 matches — a dismal run in which Monza has managed only two draws. Over their last five Serie A fixtures, the team has scored just once, continuing to struggle with a glaring lack of creativity in attack.

There’s been little home comfort this season either — Monza haven’t managed to delight their fans with a home victory in their last six matches at the U-Power, netting just twice during that stretch. Even against modestly staffed sides like Verona or Lecce, the hosts’ attacking line looked utterly toothless. This season, the team has scored just 25 times — only Lecce has a worse tally. All of this underscores just how unprepared Monza is for Serie A level football.

Atalanta remain among the Serie A frontrunners, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have seen their attacking output noticeably dip in recent rounds. After a 1-1 draw with Lecce, the Bergamo outfit have failed to win four of their last six league matches, scoring no more than once in five of those games. Nevertheless, the team still sits in the top three and mathematically retains a shot at the Scudetto, thanks in large part to their stability on the road.

Atalanta’s away form remains a major asset — they’ve collected more points on their travels than any other Serie A team. Gasperini’s men are also impressing with their defensive discipline: just 11 goals conceded away, the best record in the league. In four of their last five away games, they’ve kept a clean sheet, shutting out the likes of Juventus and Milan.

Probable lineups

Monza : Stefano Turati – Pedro Pereira, Luca Caldirola, Giorgos Kyriopoulos – Samuele Birindelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Alessandro Bianco, Gaetano Castrovilli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos – Gianluca Caprari, Dany Mota

: Stefano Turati – Pedro Pereira, Luca Caldirola, Giorgos Kyriopoulos – Samuele Birindelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Alessandro Bianco, Gaetano Castrovilli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos – Gianluca Caprari, Dany Mota Atalanta: Marco Carnesecchi – Berat Djimsiti, Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou – Raoul Bellanova, Marten de Roon, Ederson Loureiro, Davide Zappacosta – Mario Pašalić, Mateo Retegui, Ademola Lookman

Match facts and head-to-head

In the reverse fixture, Atalanta won 2-0

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet landed in two of the last five encounters

Prediction

The balance between solid defense and targeted attacks makes the Bergamo side a highly dangerous opponent as the season draws to a close. However, bookmakers are offering no higher than 1.25 odds for an Atalanta win. The value here seems to be with "Under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.72.