RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Monza vs Atalanta prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Monza Monza
Serie A Italy 04 may 2025, 09:00 Monza - Atalanta
-
- : -
Italy, Monza, U-Power Stadium
Atalanta Atalanta
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The Matchday 35 clash of the Italian championship between Monza and Atalanta will take place on Sunday at the U-Power Stadium. I recommend a bet on goals in this match with a solid odds value.

Match preview

Monza, under the guidance of Alessandro Nesta, has definitively lost any chance of survival and is simply playing out the season as a hopeless outsider. In the previous round, the team once again came away empty-handed, losing 2-0 away to Juventus. This marked their fifth consecutive league defeat, and their overall winless streak has now reached 14 matches — a dismal run in which Monza has managed only two draws. Over their last five Serie A fixtures, the team has scored just once, continuing to struggle with a glaring lack of creativity in attack.

There’s been little home comfort this season either — Monza haven’t managed to delight their fans with a home victory in their last six matches at the U-Power, netting just twice during that stretch. Even against modestly staffed sides like Verona or Lecce, the hosts’ attacking line looked utterly toothless. This season, the team has scored just 25 times — only Lecce has a worse tally. All of this underscores just how unprepared Monza is for Serie A level football.

Atalanta remain among the Serie A frontrunners, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have seen their attacking output noticeably dip in recent rounds. After a 1-1 draw with Lecce, the Bergamo outfit have failed to win four of their last six league matches, scoring no more than once in five of those games. Nevertheless, the team still sits in the top three and mathematically retains a shot at the Scudetto, thanks in large part to their stability on the road.

Atalanta’s away form remains a major asset — they’ve collected more points on their travels than any other Serie A team. Gasperini’s men are also impressing with their defensive discipline: just 11 goals conceded away, the best record in the league. In four of their last five away games, they’ve kept a clean sheet, shutting out the likes of Juventus and Milan.

Probable lineups

  • Monza: Stefano Turati – Pedro Pereira, Luca Caldirola, Giorgos Kyriopoulos – Samuele Birindelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Alessandro Bianco, Gaetano Castrovilli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos – Gianluca Caprari, Dany Mota
  • Atalanta: Marco Carnesecchi – Berat Djimsiti, Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou – Raoul Bellanova, Marten de Roon, Ederson Loureiro, Davide Zappacosta – Mario Pašalić, Mateo Retegui, Ademola Lookman

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the reverse fixture, Atalanta won 2-0
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in two of the last five encounters

Prediction

The balance between solid defense and targeted attacks makes the Bergamo side a highly dangerous opponent as the season draws to a close. However, bookmakers are offering no higher than 1.25 odds for an Atalanta win. The value here seems to be with "Under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Recommended 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 22Bet
Burnley vs Millwall prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Burnley Odds: 1.61 Millwall Recommended 1Win
Bristol City vs Preston prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Bristol City Odds: 1.73 Preston Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 08:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.69 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1Win
Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Union Berlin Odds: 1.46 Werder Bremen Recommended 1Win
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.71 Hoffenheim Bet now 1Win
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Betwinner
ENPPI vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2025, 10:00 ENPPI vs El-Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 ENPPI Odds: 1.61 El Gouna FC Recommended 1Win
Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 10:15 Villarreal vs Osasuna: can Villarreal hold on to their UEFA Champions League spot? Villarreal Odds: 1.56 Osasuna Bet now 1Win
Magesi FC vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 11:30 Magesi vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 1.75 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Union 0 - 1 Belgrano Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
0
Belgrano
1
29’
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:25 Tissera Returns to Huracán’s Squad After Month in Jail Football news Today, 17:00 FIFA Sanctions Independiente After Aucas Files Claim Over Quiñónez Transfer Football news Today, 16:44 Lewandowski could play against Inter in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 16:35 Cavani Still Out Injured, Boca Hopes for His Return in Potential Quarterfinals Football news Today, 16:23 For the first time since 1979, Ligue 1 will feature a Paris derby Football news Today, 16:19 New Arsenal sporting director pushes for Gyökeres transfer Football news Today, 16:19 River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 15:50 Brentford vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025 Football news Today, 15:27 Instead of Lunin. Real Madrid have found another goalkeeper who has already played for the team
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores