Montpellier vs Rodez prediction, H2H and betting tips – 18 July 2025

In a friendly clash set for Friday, July 18, Montpellier and Rodez will square off. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time, and here's my recommended bet for this encounter.

Montpellier vs Rodez: match preview

Montpellier have begun their preparations for the upcoming official season. Last campaign ended in disappointment as the club was relegated from the French football elite. Montpellier will now compete in Ligue 2. Currently, the team is playing a series of friendly matches. Just a few days ago, Montpellier played their first preseason game against Istres and clinched a 1-0 victory. Four more friendlies are ahead, including this one against Rodez. Their final preseason test is scheduled for August 2, with the Ligue 2 campaign kicking off on August 9.

Rodez are also a Ligue 2 side and narrowly avoided relegation last season. The team managed to retain their place in the second tier and are now preparing for the new campaign. So far, Rodez have played one friendly, securing a 1-0 win. Four more preseason fixtures lie ahead. Their last warm-up will be on August 1, before starting the Ligue 2 season alongside Montpellier on August 9.

Match facts and head-to-head

Montpellier have won just one of their last 16 matches.

In the previous head-to-head, Montpellier thrashed Rodez 5-0.

Prediction

Montpellier may have dropped to Ligue 2, but they're still among the top contenders for promotion. I believe they'll take the win in this matchup, so my bet is on Montpellier to triumph at odds of 1.92.