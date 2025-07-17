RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Montpellier vs Rodez prediction, H2H and betting tips – 18 July 2025

Montpellier vs Rodez prediction, H2H and betting tips – 18 July 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Montpellier vs Rodez prediction Photo: https://x.com/MontpellierHSC
Montpellier Montpellier
Club Friendlies 18 july 2025, 12:00
Montpellier, Stade Bernard Gasset
Rodez Rodez
Prediction on game Win Montpellier
Odds: 1.92
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In a friendly clash set for Friday, July 18, Montpellier and Rodez will square off. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time, and here's my recommended bet for this encounter.

Montpellier vs Rodez: match preview

Montpellier have begun their preparations for the upcoming official season. Last campaign ended in disappointment as the club was relegated from the French football elite. Montpellier will now compete in Ligue 2. Currently, the team is playing a series of friendly matches. Just a few days ago, Montpellier played their first preseason game against Istres and clinched a 1-0 victory. Four more friendlies are ahead, including this one against Rodez. Their final preseason test is scheduled for August 2, with the Ligue 2 campaign kicking off on August 9.

Rodez are also a Ligue 2 side and narrowly avoided relegation last season. The team managed to retain their place in the second tier and are now preparing for the new campaign. So far, Rodez have played one friendly, securing a 1-0 win. Four more preseason fixtures lie ahead. Their last warm-up will be on August 1, before starting the Ligue 2 season alongside Montpellier on August 9.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Montpellier have won just one of their last 16 matches.
  • In the previous head-to-head, Montpellier thrashed Rodez 5-0.

Prediction

Montpellier may have dropped to Ligue 2, but they're still among the top contenders for promotion. I believe they'll take the win in this matchup, so my bet is on Montpellier to triumph at odds of 1.92.

Prediction on game Win Montpellier
Odds: 1.92
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League Today, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League Today, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Bet now Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Recommended Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Bet now 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Recommended Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
FK Sileks vs Decic Tuzi prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Sileks vs Dečić: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 FK Sileks Odds: 1.66 Decic Tuzi Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
BFC Daugavpils 0 - 1 Vllaznia Today, 11:00 Europa Conference League
BFC Daugavpils
0
Vllaznia
1
29’
FC Santa Coloma - : - Borac Banja Luka Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Borac Banja Luka
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Racing FC Union Luxembourg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
12:00
Flora Tallinn - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Flora Tallinn
-
Valur
-
12:00
Rabotnicki - : - Torpedo Zhodino Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rabotnicki
-
Torpedo Zhodino
-
12:00
Hegelmann - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Hegelmann
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Tre Fiori Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Tre Fiori
-
12:00
HJK - : - NSI Runavik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
NSI Runavik
-
12:00
Ordabasy Shymkent - : - Torpedo Kutaisi Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ordabasy Shymkent
-
Torpedo Kutaisi
-
12:00
Aktobe - : - Legia Warszawa Today, 12:00 Europa League
Aktobe
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:07 Major scandal in the Premier League! Nottingham Forest accused of violating players' rights Lifestyle Today, 11:01 Yamal shares behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot about receiving the iconic number 10 jersey Football news Today, 10:45 Official: Noa Lang is a new Napoli player Football news Today, 10:29 Manchester City and Bayern interested in Donnarumma Lifestyle Today, 10:07 Marcus Rashford arrives at Manchester United base in luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre Football news Today, 09:52 Nearly two thousand football-related arrests made in England Football news Today, 09:51 Sounds like a joke. Barcelona sets a price tag on Ronald Araújo Lifestyle Today, 09:31 Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala become the faces of EA Sports FC 26 cover Football news Today, 09:22 Plan in place! Newcastle considering signing Yoane Wissa Football news Today, 09:16 Galatasaray drops out of the race for ter Stegen
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores