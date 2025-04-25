RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Montpellier vs Reims prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025

Montpellier vs Reims prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Montpellier vs Reims prediction Photo: https://x.com/StadeDeReims
Montpellier Montpellier
Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 11:15 Montpellier - Reims
-
- : -
France, Montpellier, Stade de la Mosson
Reims Reims
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Reims
Odds: 1.77
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On April 27, 2025, Montpellier will host Reims at the Stade de la Mosson for the 31st round of the French Ligue 1. I suggest betting on the victory of one of the teams.

Preview

Montpellier is at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table with no chance of salvation. The team has practically accepted relegation and seems to be focused on planning for life in the second division and preparing for the battle to return to the elite.

Their form leaves much to be desired—a series of 11 consecutive defeats speaks for itself. Fans have lost faith in the team, and the atmosphere around the club is far from positive. Home performances are also disappointing: in the last five home matches, Montpellier has not tasted victory, scoring only one goal and conceding 14.

Reims occupies 13th place and maintains a comfortable distance from the relegation zone. To the great surprise of the football community, the team has also reached the final of the Coupe de France, where they will face PSG for the national trophy at the end of May.

However, before that, the club needs to successfully finish the Ligue 1 season and ensure their place in the elite. The upcoming match looks promising in terms of points: Reims has suffered only one defeat in the last six rounds, winning four times.

Probable lineups

  • Montpellier: Lecomte, Ndollo Bille, Mouanga, Omeragic, Mincharelli, Saint-Louis, Koulibaly, Ferri, Nzinguula, Pais, Ndiaye
  • Reims: Diouf, Boutra, Sakai, Kipre, Akieme, Sangui, Dzunya, Atangana Edoe, Kone, Nakamura, Sibacho

Match facts and H2H

  • Reims is unbeaten in their last three away matches, securing two wins and one draw.
  • Montpellier has consistently conceded at least two goals per game in their last five home encounters.
  • In the first round, Reims confidently defeated Montpellier 4-2, fully controlling the match.

Prediction

Reims is in excellent form with four wins in the last six matches and only one loss. Against relegated Montpellier, who has lost 11 games in a row, the visitors' chances look convincing. We back Reims to win with odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Win Reims
Odds: 1.77
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Luton vs Coventry prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 Luton vs Coventry: Can Luton stay in the Championship playoff zone? Luton Odds: 1.5 Coventry Bet now 1Win
Bristol Rovers vs Reading prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 07:30 Bristol Rovers vs Reading prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Bristol Rovers Odds: 1.65 Reading Bet now 1Win
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg: Can Freiburg stay in the race for European competitions? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.72 Freiburg Recommended 1Win
Crawley vs Northampton prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Crawley Town vs Northampton prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.95 Northampton Bet now Betwinner
Exeter vs Huddersfield prediction League One England 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Exeter City vs Huddersfield Town prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025 Exeter Odds: 1.71 Huddersfield Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Recommended 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Recommended 1xBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.82 Portsmouth Bet now 1xBet
Preston vs Plymouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Preston vs Plymouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.85 Plymouth Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Borussia Moenchengladbach
-
09:30
Wolfsburg - : - Freiburg 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Hoffenheim - : - Borussia Dortmund 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
-
Borussia Dortmund
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:13 Cerro Largo Fans Complete Epic Journey in Brazil with Victory and a Touching Tribute Football news Today, 18:11 Pyramids FC qualify for the CAF Champions League final Football news Today, 18:05 Charlotte Aim to Stay Perfect at Home as Revs Seek Statement Win Football news Today, 17:40 Cincinnati Look to Extend Hot Streak Against Struggling Kansas City Football news Today, 17:15 Belgrano Eye Defensive Reinforcements Amid Troilo Transfer Interest Football news Today, 16:52 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 26, 2025 Football news Today, 16:50 Cavani Out of Superclásico as Gago Turns to Surprise Strike Partnership Football news Today, 16:35 Whitecaps Set MLS-Era Attendance Record in Semifinal Win Over Inter Miami Football news Today, 16:14 Agreement reached? The Copa del Rey final will take place after all Football news Today, 16:11 Brazilian Keeper Bento Braced for Tough Al Nassr Test Against Marinos
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores