Montpellier vs Reims prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025

On April 27, 2025, Montpellier will host Reims at the Stade de la Mosson for the 31st round of the French Ligue 1. I suggest betting on the victory of one of the teams.

Preview

Montpellier is at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table with no chance of salvation. The team has practically accepted relegation and seems to be focused on planning for life in the second division and preparing for the battle to return to the elite.

Their form leaves much to be desired—a series of 11 consecutive defeats speaks for itself. Fans have lost faith in the team, and the atmosphere around the club is far from positive. Home performances are also disappointing: in the last five home matches, Montpellier has not tasted victory, scoring only one goal and conceding 14.

Reims occupies 13th place and maintains a comfortable distance from the relegation zone. To the great surprise of the football community, the team has also reached the final of the Coupe de France, where they will face PSG for the national trophy at the end of May.

However, before that, the club needs to successfully finish the Ligue 1 season and ensure their place in the elite. The upcoming match looks promising in terms of points: Reims has suffered only one defeat in the last six rounds, winning four times.

Probable lineups

Montpellier: Lecomte, Ndollo Bille, Mouanga, Omeragic, Mincharelli, Saint-Louis, Koulibaly, Ferri, Nzinguula, Pais, Ndiaye

Lecomte, Ndollo Bille, Mouanga, Omeragic, Mincharelli, Saint-Louis, Koulibaly, Ferri, Nzinguula, Pais, Ndiaye Reims: Diouf, Boutra, Sakai, Kipre, Akieme, Sangui, Dzunya, Atangana Edoe, Kone, Nakamura, Sibacho

Match facts and H2H

Reims is unbeaten in their last three away matches, securing two wins and one draw.

Montpellier has consistently conceded at least two goals per game in their last five home encounters.

In the first round, Reims confidently defeated Montpellier 4-2, fully controlling the match.

Prediction

Reims is in excellent form with four wins in the last six matches and only one loss. Against relegated Montpellier, who has lost 11 games in a row, the visitors' chances look convincing. We back Reims to win with odds of 1.77.