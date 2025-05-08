Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 10, 2025

Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.91 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

As part of the 33rd round of Ligue 1, Montpellier will face off against PSG. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, with kick-off set for 21:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on both the total goals and the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Collapse and catastrophe—these are the two words that best describe Montpellier’s current season. After several years as a mid-table side, the club has plummeted to rock bottom and, for the first time since 2009, dropped back into Ligue 2.

During their 16-year spell in the top flight, Montpellier even managed to win the French title and nurtured plenty of stars, most notably Olivier Giroud. The current squad, however, lacks players of similar potential, and there’s simply no one to put the ball in the net.

With just 22 goals in 32 matches, their attacking woes are clear, so it’s no surprise they’re at the foot of the table. Their French Cup campaign was even more disastrous.

Montpellier were humiliated in the round of 64, crashing out to amateur side Le Puy-en-Velay. Not only did they lose, they were thrashed 0-4 by a fourth-division team. Unsurprisingly, the fans have been far from pleased, both with that result and the team’s performances all season. On several occasions, supporters have stormed the pitch and set off flares in protest.

Paris Saint-Germain have had few problems on the domestic front this season. The Parisians are, as usual, on the verge of another French Cup triumph and wrapped up the Ligue 1 title as early as April.

Thanks to Luis Enrique’s clever rotation, complacency never crept in, while targeted winter reinforcements made a clear impact. Kvaratskhelia immediately established himself as a starter, Désiré Doué broke through, and Ousmane Dembélé’s attacking output has been nothing short of sensational.

Midweek, PSG moved another step closer to that elusive Champions League triumph. After their win in London, they defeated Arsenal again in the return leg, with goals from Fabián Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi.

It’s obvious that the most important match of their season will be the upcoming final against Inter in Europe’s most prestigious club competition. In Munich, the French side will be slight favorites and, on their second attempt, will look to achieve the ultimate success.

Match facts

Montpellier have failed to score at home in four consecutive matches.

Montpellier have avoided defeat just once in their last 13 games.

PSG have not won any of their last two away league fixtures.

Montpellier average 1 goal per home game, while PSG average 2.75 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Montpellier : Lecomte, Chato, Mouanga, Omeragic, Mincarelli, Saint-Luce, Koulibaly, Ferri, Fayad, Nzingoula, Ndiaye.

: Lecomte, Chato, Mouanga, Omeragic, Mincarelli, Saint-Luce, Koulibaly, Ferri, Fayad, Nzingoula, Ndiaye. Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov, Zaïre-Emery, Teyp, Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez, Mayulu, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mbaye, Barcola, Ramos.

H2H

The last 11 Ligue 1 matches between these sides have all ended in PSG victories.

PSG have scored 12 goals against Montpellier in their previous two head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

It’s clear that Luis Enrique will rotate his squad to the maximum once again. In the previous match against Strasbourg, PSG’s heavily rotated lineup failed to pick up points, but this time the opposition is much weaker. PSG’s squad depth should be more than enough to secure victory in this inconsequential fixture. With both teams at opposite ends of the table and little motivation left, the difference in class will be decisive. My bet: an away win and under 4.5 total goals.