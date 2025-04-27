Monterrey vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Prediction on game Win Monterrey Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the semifinal matches of the Play In stage in the Mexican championship will be played on Monday at the 'BBVA Bancomer' stadium, where the local Monterrey will host Pachuca. I propose a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a good coefficient.

Match Preview

Monterrey has recently been demonstrating a commendable level of play, securing three wins and two losses in their last five matches across all tournaments. In their last game, Martin Demichelis's squad confidently dealt with Leon on the road, taking three points thanks to a clean sheet victory with a score of 2-0 — both the defense was reliable and the attack was impressive.

Monterrey accumulated 28 points in 17 matches, which was enough to secure the seventh place in the standings. The team was just two points shy of the direct quarter-final qualification zone. It is worth noting that Monterrey performed excellently in their recent home games — in their last five home matches, Martin Demichelis's team achieved 4 victories with only one loss.

In contrast to their opponent, Pachuca is experiencing tough times: in their last five matches across all tournaments, the team managed to secure only two victories, with one draw and two losses. The latest game was a blow to their ambitions — a 1-2 defeat to Atletico San Luis significantly shook the team's confidence.

In 17 matches, Pachuca recorded eight wins with five losses, finishing eighth in the table with 28 points. They only trailed Monterrey based on additional indicators. In 8 away matches, the team achieved only 3 victories with 4 losses.

Probable Lineups

Monterrey : Cardenas, Aguirre, Medina, Leone, Arteaga, Rodriguez, Fimbres, Canales, Torres, Ocampos, Berterame

: Cardenas, Aguirre, Medina, Leone, Arteaga, Rodriguez, Fimbres, Canales, Torres, Ocampos, Berterame Pachuca: Moreno, Gonzalez, Barreto, Aceves, Castillo, Pedraza, Montiel, Idrissi, Gonzalez, Gonzalez, Rondon

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

In the last five matches, Monterrey has defeated the opponent 4 times with one loss

The bet on 'Total over 2.5' was successful in three out of five meetings

The option 'Both teams to score' was successful in three out of five matches

Prediction

As we can see, Monterrey dominates in head-to-head games and we believe they can secure a victory in the upcoming match. Our bet on the match is 'Monterrey to Win' with a coefficient of 2.00.