RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga MX Mexico Monterrey vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Monterrey vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Monterrey vs Pachuca prediction Photo: ligamx.net / Author unknown
Monterrey Monterrey
Liga MX Mexico 27 apr 2025, 21:30 Monterrey - Pachuca
-
- : -
Mexico, Guadalupe, Estadio BBVA
Pachuca Pachuca
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Monterrey
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the semifinal matches of the Play In stage in the Mexican championship will be played on Monday at the 'BBVA Bancomer' stadium, where the local Monterrey will host Pachuca. I propose a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a good coefficient.

Match Preview

Monterrey has recently been demonstrating a commendable level of play, securing three wins and two losses in their last five matches across all tournaments. In their last game, Martin Demichelis's squad confidently dealt with Leon on the road, taking three points thanks to a clean sheet victory with a score of 2-0 — both the defense was reliable and the attack was impressive.

Monterrey accumulated 28 points in 17 matches, which was enough to secure the seventh place in the standings. The team was just two points shy of the direct quarter-final qualification zone. It is worth noting that Monterrey performed excellently in their recent home games — in their last five home matches, Martin Demichelis's team achieved 4 victories with only one loss.

In contrast to their opponent, Pachuca is experiencing tough times: in their last five matches across all tournaments, the team managed to secure only two victories, with one draw and two losses. The latest game was a blow to their ambitions — a 1-2 defeat to Atletico San Luis significantly shook the team's confidence.

In 17 matches, Pachuca recorded eight wins with five losses, finishing eighth in the table with 28 points. They only trailed Monterrey based on additional indicators. In 8 away matches, the team achieved only 3 victories with 4 losses.

Probable Lineups

  • Monterrey: Cardenas, Aguirre, Medina, Leone, Arteaga, Rodriguez, Fimbres, Canales, Torres, Ocampos, Berterame
  • Pachuca: Moreno, Gonzalez, Barreto, Aceves, Castillo, Pedraza, Montiel, Idrissi, Gonzalez, Gonzalez, Rondon

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In the last five matches, Monterrey has defeated the opponent 4 times with one loss
  • The bet on 'Total over 2.5' was successful in three out of five meetings
  • The option 'Both teams to score' was successful in three out of five matches

Prediction

As we can see, Monterrey dominates in head-to-head games and we believe they can secure a victory in the upcoming match. Our bet on the match is 'Monterrey to Win' with a coefficient of 2.00.

Prediction on game Win Monterrey
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Recommended Melbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 10:00 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 27 apr 2025, 10:15 Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Villarreal Odds: 1.54 Espanyol Bet now 1Win
Lens vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 11:15 Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.6 Auxerre Recommended 22Bet
Nantes vs Toulouse prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 11:15 Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Nantes Odds: 1.6 Toulouse Bet now 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.75 St. Pauli Bet now Betwinner
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction FA Cup England 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.63 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now 22Bet
Lyon vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 12:00 Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Arsenal Women Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Colorado Rapids 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC Today, 21:30 MLS USA
Colorado Rapids
1
Seattle Sounders FC
1
86’
Auckland FC - : - Perth Glory 27 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Auckland FC
-
Perth Glory
-
01:00
Western United FC - : - Sydney FC 27 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Venezia - : - AC Milan 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Venezia
-
AC Milan
-
06:30
Como - : - Genoa 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Genoa
-
06:30
Angers - : - Lille 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
-
Lille
-
09:00
Chelsea FC Women - : - Barcelona 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
-
Barcelona
-
09:00
Inter - : - Roma 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
-
Roma
-
09:00
Bournemouth - : - Manchester United 27 apr 2025, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
-
Manchester United
-
09:00
Fiorentina - : - Empoli 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
-
Empoli
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:46 Flick triumphs again in El Clasico. Barcelona clinches their 32nd Copa del Rey title Football news Today, 18:23 Photo: the moment when the referee decided to cancel the penalty against Real in the 90+10 minute of El Clasico Football news Today, 17:57 Kylian Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a key metric at Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:56 Mbappe factor! Real leader scores first career direct free kick goal Football news Today, 17:30 How is this possible? Fans on mopeds break into Napoli stadium at night Football news Today, 17:20 Ceballos struck Yamal in the face during El Clasico. How did the referees react? Football news Today, 17:09 Zamalek in Crisis as Zizo’s Shocking Move to Al Ahly Sparks Fury Among Fans Football news Today, 16:55 How far to 1000? Ronaldo scores in fifth consecutive AFC Champions League match Football news Today, 16:54 Kaizer Chiefs’ Hopes Shattered: Gallants Hand Glamour Boys Crushing 2-1 Defeat Football news Today, 16:51 Police forced to enter Real Madrid fan sector during El Clasico. The reason revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores