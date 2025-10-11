Prediction on game W1(-2.0) Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the international break's friendlies will take place on Monday at the Pod Goricom Stadium in Podgorica, where Montenegro will host Liechtenstein. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Montenegro approaches this game after a disastrous end to their World Cup qualifying campaign. The team suffered four consecutive defeats in the qualifiers and crashed out of the race for a spot at the finals, finishing with a heavy 0-4 loss to the Faroe Islands. The dismissal of Robert Prosinečki was a logical move, and now Mirko Vučinić is at the helm, eager to give fans a reason for optimism right from his first match in charge.

For the Brave Falcons, this isn't just a friendly—it's a chance to snap a five-game winless streak. The absence of their talisman Stevan Jovetić is undoubtedly a blow, but the return of Stefan Savić brings renewed confidence to the defense. The squad has been refreshed, and Vučinić is set to rely on energetic performers to lay the foundation for future success.

Liechtenstein hasn't tasted victory in official matches for over a year. Under Konrad Fünfstück, the team failed to collect a single point in World Cup qualifying and has been soundly beaten by nearly every opponent. With 23 goals conceded in their last six games, the Blue-Reds remain one of Europe's most vulnerable national teams.

Nevertheless, the visitors use these friendlies to experiment with tactics and gradually rejuvenate the squad. For this camp, 28 players have been called up, and the coach may hand debuts to several newcomers. Veteran captain Niklas Hasler continues to lead the side, but without significant reinforcements, Liechtenstein will find it extremely tough to challenge the hosts.

Probable lineups

Montenegro : Nikic, Roganović, Šipčić, Savić, Vukčević, Perović, Adžić, Bakić, Šimun, Osmajić, Krstović

: Nikic, Roganović, Šipčić, Savić, Vukčević, Perović, Adžić, Bakić, Šimun, Osmajić, Krstović Liechtenstein: Büchel, Göppel, Hofer, Schlegel, Tsund, A. Hasler, Lüchinger, Sele, N. Hasler, Luque-Notaro, Kindle

Match facts and head-to-head

Montenegro is winless in their last five matches across all competitions.

Liechtenstein failed to earn a single point in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Liechtenstein conceded 23 goals in their last six matches.

Prediction

Neither team is in top form, but the gulf in class is undeniable. Playing at home and backed by their fans, Montenegro has every chance to finally snap their poor run and regain some confidence. Liechtenstein is unlikely to be able to put up a real fight against a much stronger opponent.