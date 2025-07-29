Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 30, 2025, at the CMB training center in La Turbie (France), a friendly clash will take place between French side AS Monaco and Italian outfit Torino.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The clubs have never faced each other before—neither in official competitions nor in friendlies.

Monaco’s Wilfried Singo, who joined from Torino in 2023, will play his first match against his former team.

Both teams are corner specialists: Monaco averages about 9 corners per game, Torino around 8.5.

This match will serve as a crucial test of both squads’ readiness ahead of their respective domestic league campaigns.

Match preview:

Both teams are treating these preseason fixtures as essential preparation for the upcoming league season, but they approach this encounter in contrasting form.

Monaco have looked confident in their recent friendlies—three wins in their last five outings, averaging 1.6 goals per game with a solid defense (just four goals conceded in that stretch). The team thrives on wing play, presses high up the pitch, and consistently creates chances from set pieces.

Torino, meanwhile, are still searching for their rhythm—just one win, three defeats, and only two goals scored in their last five matches. Issues with finishing and a shaky backline (conceding an average of 1.2 goals per game) significantly undermine the Granata’s prospects, even in a friendly setting.

Statistically, both squads rack up corners (Monaco around 9, Torino 8.5 per game on average), so expect wide play to be a key factor. Anticipate at least 2–3 goals, especially given Monaco’s sharp form.

On paper, Monaco are clear favorites—recent form, attacking prowess, and tactical cohesion all point in their favor. For Torino, this is a chance to address shortcomings and test attacking options before Serie A kicks off. As they meet for the first time, both teams will look to put on a meaningful display, but the initiative will likely rest with the Ligue 1 side.

Probable lineups:

Monaco: Malecki — Vanderson, Salisu, Singo, Caio Henrique — Zakaria, Pogba — Ilenikhena, Minyamen, Embolo — Balogun.

Malecki — Vanderson, Salisu, Singo, Caio Henrique — Zakaria, Pogba — Ilenikhena, Minyamen, Embolo — Balogun. Torino: Paleari — Coco, Walukiewicz, Masina — Bellanova, Linetty, Ricci, Vlasic, Sosa — Adams, Sanabria.

Monaco vs Torino prediction:

Given that this match is a preparatory stage for both sides ahead of their respective league campaigns, expect plenty of tactical experiments both in attack and defense. Monaco’s recent scoring form should hold up, but Torino's attack shouldn’t be underestimated either. Most likely, we’ll see over 2.5 goals in the match (odds 1.8).