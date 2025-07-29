RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Monaco vs Torino prediction Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images
Monaco Monaco
Club friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00
La Turbie, CMB training centre
Torino Torino
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 30, 2025, at the CMB training center in La Turbie (France), a friendly clash will take place between French side AS Monaco and Italian outfit Torino.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The clubs have never faced each other before—neither in official competitions nor in friendlies.
  • Monaco’s Wilfried Singo, who joined from Torino in 2023, will play his first match against his former team.
  • Both teams are corner specialists: Monaco averages about 9 corners per game, Torino around 8.5.
  • This match will serve as a crucial test of both squads’ readiness ahead of their respective domestic league campaigns.

Match preview:

Both teams are treating these preseason fixtures as essential preparation for the upcoming league season, but they approach this encounter in contrasting form.

Monaco have looked confident in their recent friendlies—three wins in their last five outings, averaging 1.6 goals per game with a solid defense (just four goals conceded in that stretch). The team thrives on wing play, presses high up the pitch, and consistently creates chances from set pieces.

Torino, meanwhile, are still searching for their rhythm—just one win, three defeats, and only two goals scored in their last five matches. Issues with finishing and a shaky backline (conceding an average of 1.2 goals per game) significantly undermine the Granata’s prospects, even in a friendly setting.

Statistically, both squads rack up corners (Monaco around 9, Torino 8.5 per game on average), so expect wide play to be a key factor. Anticipate at least 2–3 goals, especially given Monaco’s sharp form.

On paper, Monaco are clear favorites—recent form, attacking prowess, and tactical cohesion all point in their favor. For Torino, this is a chance to address shortcomings and test attacking options before Serie A kicks off. As they meet for the first time, both teams will look to put on a meaningful display, but the initiative will likely rest with the Ligue 1 side.

Probable lineups:

  • Monaco: Malecki — Vanderson, Salisu, Singo, Caio Henrique — Zakaria, Pogba — Ilenikhena, Minyamen, Embolo — Balogun.
  • Torino: Paleari — Coco, Walukiewicz, Masina — Bellanova, Linetty, Ricci, Vlasic, Sosa — Adams, Sanabria.

Monaco vs Torino prediction:

Given that this match is a preparatory stage for both sides ahead of their respective league campaigns, expect plenty of tactical experiments both in attack and defense. Monaco’s recent scoring form should hold up, but Torino's attack shouldn’t be underestimated either. Most likely, we’ll see over 2.5 goals in the match (odds 1.8).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Drita vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League Today, 14:00 Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Drita Odds: 1.42 FC Copenhagen Recommended 1xBet
Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 Red Bull Bragantino Bet now 1xBet
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Toluca Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.68 Leon Recommended Melbet
Louisville City FC vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Louisville City FC Odds: 1.7 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Melbet
New York City FC vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.85 Puebla Bet now 1xBet
Tigres vs Houston Dynamo FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 21:00 UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Tigres Odds: 1.77 Houston Dynamo FC Recommended Melbet
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.65 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.57 Strasbourg Bet now Melbet
Qarabag FK vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 12:00 Qarabag vs Shelbourne: Does Shelbourne have a chance for an incredible comeback? Qarabag FK Odds: 1.7 Shelbourne Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:15 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 13:00 Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.73 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Iberia 1999 1 - 1 FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
1
FCI Levadia
1
74’
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:55 Reward for outstanding play. Chelsea plans to continue partnership with Cucurella Football news Today, 12:38 A rare occurrence: Team lines up for UEFA Champions League qualifier with only one goalkeeper in the squad Football news Today, 11:53 AmaZulu officially unveil four new signings Biathlon News Today, 11:29 There are currently no signs of life. Former German biathlete involved in mountain accident Football news Today, 11:05 OFFICIAL: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with one of their midfielders Lifestyle Today, 10:50 Watching the sunset: Mauro Icardi shares a truly romantic photo with his fiancée Football news Today, 10:43 Young African close to signing Boysen Mbatha Football news Today, 10:30 Hamann believes the race for Wirtz and Woltemade has dealt a blow to Bayern's reputation Football news Today, 10:16 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 10:05 Liverpool star Luis Díaz spotted in Munich after Bayern transfer news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores