RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction
Monaco Monaco
EuroLeague 19 jan 2024, 13:00 Monaco - Real Madrid
Monaco , Salle Gaston Medecin
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of the 22nd round of the EuroLeague, a match between Monaco and Real Madrid is scheduled for Friday, January 19. The game is set to start at 20:00 Central European Time.

Monaco

In recent years, the Monaco team has achieved significant progress and continues to maintain a high level. In the EuroLeague, Monaco is contending for playoff spots and currently holds the eighth position after 21 matches, with 11 victories. On their home court, the team has confidently secured the top position in the standings, suffering only one defeat in 18 matches.

Real Madrid

The Madrid team stands out for its stability compared to other EuroLeague teams. With only two losses in over half of the regular season, Real Madrid confidently leads the tournament table. Interestingly, a similar situation is unfolding in the Spanish league, where Real has lost only two matches, but Unicaja is closely trailing with just one victory behind.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Monaco has won six out of the last seven home matches.
  • Three out of Real Madrid's four losses this season occurred in away games.
  • The first-round match ended with a convincing victory for the Spanish team - 91:73.

Prediction for the Monaco - Real Madrid Match

I believe that the hosts will have limited chances for a positive result in this encounter. I anticipate that Real Madrid will secure a comfortable victory, and I suggest placing a bet on this outcome.

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024