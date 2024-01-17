Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.85 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the 22nd round of the EuroLeague, a match between Monaco and Real Madrid is scheduled for Friday, January 19. The game is set to start at 20:00 Central European Time.

Monaco

In recent years, the Monaco team has achieved significant progress and continues to maintain a high level. In the EuroLeague, Monaco is contending for playoff spots and currently holds the eighth position after 21 matches, with 11 victories. On their home court, the team has confidently secured the top position in the standings, suffering only one defeat in 18 matches.

Real Madrid

The Madrid team stands out for its stability compared to other EuroLeague teams. With only two losses in over half of the regular season, Real Madrid confidently leads the tournament table. Interestingly, a similar situation is unfolding in the Spanish league, where Real has lost only two matches, but Unicaja is closely trailing with just one victory behind.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Monaco has won six out of the last seven home matches.

Three out of Real Madrid's four losses this season occurred in away games.

The first-round match ended with a convincing victory for the Spanish team - 91:73.

Prediction for the Monaco - Real Madrid Match

I believe that the hosts will have limited chances for a positive result in this encounter. I anticipate that Real Madrid will secure a comfortable victory, and I suggest placing a bet on this outcome.