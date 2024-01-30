Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 164,5 Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On January 31, as part of the EuroLeague, four matches are scheduled, including a face-off between Monaco and Partizan. The prediction for the match between these opponents has been compiled by our analysts.

Monaco

For Monaco, this EuroLeague season has been successful thus far, as the team holds the sixth position in the standings with a solid record of 13 victories and 10 defeats. In their last encounter, they secured a hard-fought away victory against Efes with a score of 80-78. This mentioned success marked their third win in four matches, indicating the team's current momentum. Monaco dominates on their home turf with 19 wins in 20 matches, allowing them to lead confidently in the regular championship. Despite their high standing, the competition in the EuroLeague is intense, and a couple of missteps could jeopardize their playoff aspirations.

Partizan

Partizan is also performing well, having won 12 out of 23 games, positioning them in the tenth place in the EuroLeague standings. It's worth noting that teams from the 8th to the 11th positions have the same number of victories. In their last game, Partizan managed to defeat Zalgiris on their home court with a score of 81-72, marking their second victory in three matchups.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round battle was intense, with Partizan managing to snatch a victory in overtime with a score of 89-85.

Monaco has won 7 out of 10 EuroLeague matches on their home court.

Partizan struggles on the road, suffering 9 defeats in 12 matchups.

Monaco vs Partizan Prediction

Since only one victory separates the teams, we anticipate a clash between direct competitors. Monaco is considered a slight favorite in this matchup, attributed to their good form and the home-court advantage. Expect a challenging and unpredictable battle with any outcome possible. We suggest placing a wager on the total points being over 164.5.