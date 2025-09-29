Prediction on game Win Manchester City Odds: 1.47 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 1, 2025, the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage will feature a clash between Monaco and Manchester City. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's analyze the odds and pick a winner for this encounter.

Monaco

Monaco heads into this match after a 1-3 away defeat to Lorient in the domestic league. The squad is facing significant personnel issues, with several key starters—Akliouche, Bamba, Camara, Zakaria, and Golovin—set to miss the game against Manchester City.

Nonetheless, the start of the season has been quite bright for the Monegasques. In six league matches, they have claimed four victories and suffered two defeats, which keeps them in fourth place, just three points behind the leaders. However, their Champions League campaign began on the wrong foot, as they suffered a heavy 1-4 loss away to Club Brugge.

Monaco's home form deserves special mention. This season, they've played three matches at their own stadium and won all of them, scoring at least three goals each time, though conceding in every fixture. Monaco also have fond memories of facing Manchester City—back in the 2017 Champions League round of 16, they beat the English side 3-1 at home.

Manchester City

Manchester City approach this fixture in excellent form, finally showing the kind of football their fans expect. After a shaky start to the season with consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Brighton, Guardiola’s men regrouped and went on a five-match unbeaten run—four wins and a draw. During this stretch, City produced convincing victories, and in their last Premier League outing, they dismantled Burnley 5-1 at home. One of the standouts was Erling Haaland, who bagged a brace and now tops the Premier League scoring charts with eight goals.

City also got off to a winning start in the Champions League, beating Napoli 2-0 at home. The head-to-head history with Monaco is minimal. The sides last met in the 2017 Champions League round of 16, where they exchanged home wins, but Monaco advanced on away goals.

Probable lineups

Monaco: Kohn, Mavissa, Dier, Kehrer, Caio Henrique, Vanderson, Koulibaly, Teze, Minamino, Biret, Balogun.

Manchester City: Donnarumma, O'Riley, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Rodri, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Key facts and head-to-head

Monaco have won 7 of their last 8 home matches.

11 of Monaco’s last 12 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 10 of Monaco’s last 11 games.

Manchester City have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Manchester City have scored first in 14 of their last 15 matches.

Monaco vs Manchester City match prediction

Monaco have started the season in decent form, looking strong at home, but their defensive issues are compounded by the absence of several key players due to injuries. Manchester City, meanwhile, are in excellent shape, showing attacking consistency and having conceded just two goals in their last five matches. Taking all these factors into account, Manchester City look like the clear favorites for this contest. My pick for this match is a Manchester City win at odds of 1.47.