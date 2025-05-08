RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Monaco vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 10, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Monaco vs Lyon prediction Photo: https://x.com/AS_Monaco/Author unknownn
Monaco Monaco
Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Monaco - Lyon
-
- : -
France, Monaco, Stade Louis II, Monaco
Lyon Lyon
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 10, 2025, the 33rd round of the French championship brings us a thrilling clash between Monaco and Lyon. Both sides are perched near the top of the table and are fiercely battling for European qualification spots for next season. Let's take a closer look at the potential for goals in this high-stakes encounter.

Monaco

After 32 rounds, Monaco sit third with 58 points and continue their pursuit of second place, currently occupied by Marseille. The team is on an impressive run of form: just one defeat in their last nine matches, and they remain unbeaten in their last four. Most recently, Monaco claimed a confident 3-1 away win over Saint-Étienne.

At home, Monaco are equally formidable—unbeaten in five consecutive matches, with four wins and one draw. Their 7-1 demolition of Nantes stands out, and in three of those games, Monaco kept a clean sheet.

It's also worth noting that the reverse fixture earlier this season saw Monaco triumph away to Lyon with a 2-0 victory.

Lyon

With two matches left, Lyon are seventh on 54 points, trailing the European zone by three points. The top of the table is tightly packed, and only five points separate Lyon from second place. Theoretically, two wins in their remaining fixtures could even see them clinch a Champions League spot.

Lyon have been competing on two fronts, reaching the Europa League quarter-finals where they fell to Manchester United in extra time after a dramatic showdown. That European run has impacted their Ligue 1 performance. Fatigued from the Manchester clashes, Lyon have managed just one win and suffered two defeats in their last three league games. In the previous round, they lost at home to Lens 1-2.

Now the situation is critical for Lyon: they must win both remaining matches—against Monaco and Angers—to keep their European hopes alive for next season.

Lyon's head-to-head record against Monaco is solid: in the last four meetings, they've claimed three wins and suffered just one defeat, which came earlier this campaign.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Monaco have won 4 of their last 5 home matches.
  • Monaco are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Lyon have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in Lyon’s last 9 matches.
  • Lyon have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads.

Probable lineups

  • Monaco: Köhn, Caio Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson, Minamino, Camara, Zakaria, Akliouche, Embolo, Balogun.
  • Lyon: Perri, Tagliafico, Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhaté, Matić, Veretout, Cherki, Almada, Fofana, Lacazette.

Monaco vs Lyon match prediction

Monaco come into this clash as favourites. They are dominant at home, ranking second in points earned on their own turf, and boast an impressive attacking record, scoring in nearly every match. Lyon have no room for error—they must win to keep their European dreams alive and will fight until the final whistle. Given the visitors’ motivation and both teams’ attacking style, we can expect an open, high-scoring affair. My bet for this match is over 3 goals at odds of 1.62.

