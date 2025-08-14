RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Monaco vs Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Monaco vs Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Monaco vs Le Havre prediction Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Monaco
16 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
France, Monaco, Stade Louis II, Monaco
Le Havre
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 16, at the Louis II Stadium, local side Monaco will host Le Havre in the opening round of the 2025/26 French championship.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • In official Ligue 1 encounters, Monaco has claimed 12 victories, Le Havre — 5, with another 5 matches ending in a draw (aggregate goals 40:22 in Monaco's favor).

  • On home turf, Monaco has won 7 out of 11 matches, while Le Havre has only managed 3 wins.

  • Recent meetings: Autumn 2024 — Monaco won 3-1; February 2024 — a 1-1 draw; November 2023 — also a 0-0 stalemate.

  • Total goals over the last 9 games — 13:10 in favor of Monaco.

  • Monaco is considered the clear favorite for this clash.

Match preview:

Monaco, who finished last season in the Champions League spots, are determined to assert their ambitions from the very first minutes of the new campaign. Adolf Hütter's men are renowned for their attacking style, relying on pacey wide players and the individual brilliance of their leaders.

Le Havre, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, will be looking to spring a surprise against their more illustrious opponents and snatch some points early on. However, the head-to-head stats aren't in their favor — in the last five matches against Monaco, the "Sky Blues" haven't managed a single victory.

This will be a vital test of readiness for both squads ahead of a long and demanding season.

Probable lineups:

  • Monaco: Hrádecký, Vanderson, Singo, Kehrer, Henrique, Akliouche, Zakaria, Camara, Minamino, Biret, Balogun.
  • Le Havre: Diaw, Quinquë, Sanganté, Lloris, Seko, Zouaoui, Samatta, Ndiaye, Kechta, Soumaré, Mambimbi.

Monaco vs Le Havre prediction:

The opening round is always crucial, as it sets the tone for the matches to come. Monaco will be playing in front of their home fans, which adds an extra dose of motivation, especially given their high ambitions. Le Havre tends to play compact at the back, preferring to cede the initiative to their opponents. In my opinion, don't expect a goal fest in this one, as Le Havre have already proven their defense can withstand heavy pressure without folding. My pick: total goals under 3.5 (odds 1.6).

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
