Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025

Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025

Jason Collins
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction Photo: https://www.aa.com.tr/ Author unknown
Monaco Monaco
EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco - Barcelona
Monaco, Salle Gaston Medecin
Barcelona Barcelona
Prediction on game Total under 169,5
Odds: 1.86
The EuroLeague playoffs may not match the NBA in terms of prestige, but when it comes to intrigue, they easily rival their transatlantic counterpart. On May 6, Monaco and Barcelona will clash in the decisive fifth game of their series. Who will punch their ticket to the Final Four? Here’s my take on the best bet for this encounter.

Monaco

Monaco’s season has been going well: with 21 wins in 34 games, the team secured a strong fourth place in the EuroLeague regular season standings. Domestically, the club is also thriving, holding on to the lead in the national league regular season, despite fierce competition from two other EuroLeague teams.

The Monegasques started this series with a bang, taking both home games against Barcelona, each by at least a 13-point margin. However, they couldn’t keep up the momentum on the road, bringing the series to a decisive fifth match, which they’ll play on their own court. All key players are healthy, allowing Monaco to field their optimal lineup.

Barcelona

The Catalan club has kept its fans on edge this season due to a lack of consistency. In the end, Barcelona managed to grab a playoff spot in the EuroLeague, finishing fifth in the regular season. The team found itself in trouble after dropping the first two games in Monaco, but bounced back at home with two crucial wins.

The last game was a nail-biter, with the score tied heading into the fourth quarter, but Barça took over in the closing minutes, sealing a 79-72 victory. In the Spanish league, the Catalans are only fifth, though making the playoffs should not be an issue.

Match facts

  • Monaco has won 13 of its 19 home games this season.
  • Barcelona has taken 9 wins from 19 away games.
  • Bookmakers are offering the following odds for the upcoming clash: Home win – 1.46, Away win – 2.72.

H2H

So far in this series, each team has protected its home court, with most games turning into high-scoring affairs.

Prediction

On paper, Monaco holds a slight edge, with home-court advantage playing a significant role. Motivation won’t be lacking for either side, as a Final Four berth is at stake. Given the magnitude of the occasion, expect both teams to prioritize results over entertainment, which could dampen the scoring. My suggestion: bet on a total under 169.5 points.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores