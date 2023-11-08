Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-7.5) Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the seventh round of the basketball Euroleague there will be a match between Monaco and ASVEL. The meeting will take place at Salle Gaston Medecin on Friday, 10 November. The game is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 CET.

Monaco

The team only managed to return to the elite of French basketball at the end of the 2014/2015 season after a long wandering in the lower echelons. Since then, the team has established itself among the leaders of local basketball and is currently the reigning champion of France.

In the new season, the team started with 9 wins in 10 games and confidently leads in the league.

In the Euroleague the start turned out to be a failure. Monaco lost the first 2 matches, but then managed to achieve four wins in a row, which allows them to stay in the playoff zone.

ASVEL

The team is based in the city of Lyon and is considered one of the strongest in France. ASVEL is 21-time national champion and 10-time winner of the French Cup. Two appearances in the Euroleague Final Four can also be noted.

The new season started unsuccessfully. The team lost 5 starting matches on the international arena and only in the previous round managed to get the first victory, when they outscored Zalgiris by three points.

There is nothing to boast about in the national league either. ASVEL has six wins in ten games and is in the playoff zone, but it's certainly not what the fans are hoping for.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Monaco has a series of four victories on their home ground.

ASVEL has won only one of the previous seven away games.

Monaco have won the last six head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

The hosts are big favourites and should have no problem beating ASVEL. I'll bet on Monaco to win with a -7.5 handicap.