On July 29, Edmond Machtens Stadium (Brusel) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which RWDM47 (Molenbeek) will compete with Genk. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

RWDM47 (Molenbeek)



The club should not be confused with its predecessor and almost namesake. First of all, the current project appeared as a reaction of local fans to the fact that Molenbeek, the Belgian champion of 1975, went bankrupt. The restart gave an opportunity to reach the second division of the country, but it got stuck there. The project reached a new level at the expense of the funds invested by a new majority investor, John Textor – by the way, his shares are in such projects as Botafogo, Lyon and even Crystal Palace. As a result, the team appeared in the Jupiler Pro League from the second trial (it lost in the play-off to Seraing in 2022, but the next draw brought the 1st place in the 1st Division and, therefore, a direct ticket to the top. It seemed that the American investor should get a check-book and start spending money at that very moment. Nevertheless, the transfer activity of the debutant, to tell the truth, is not impressive so far.

Genk



The team, speaking about its current form and name, was launched in 1988. Despite a relatively short history, “the Masters” have already managed to win the league title four times and have taken the Belgian Cup five times. The higher mentioned list could not be completed in the previous season, still, the manager, Wouter Vrancken, received high marks for the 2022/2023 draw, when “the Miners” managed to “climb” from the 8th to the 2nd place. This provided the opportunity to return to the Champions League, but only into the qualification. The Belgian team has already gone to Switzerland, to the Servette, on July 25. That match resulted in a draw, which is not bad, but now it just needs to win at the home arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams will play their first official head-to-head match. It is reasonable to mention that they played a couple of friendly matches, eventually exchanging victories, in 2020-2021.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe in the success of the debutant. Thus, we bet that the guests will find the strength to win (odd: 1.89).

