RU RU
Main Predictions Molenbeek vs Genk: predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023

Molenbeek vs Genk: predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023

RWD Molenbeek RWD Molenbeek
Pro League Belgium 29 july 2023, 14:45 RWD Molenbeek - Genk
-
- : -
Belgium, Edmond Machtens Stadion
Genk Genk
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Genk
Odds: 1.93

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On July 29, Edmond Machtens Stadium (Brusel) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which RWDM47 (Molenbeek) will compete with Genk. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

RWDM47 (Molenbeek)


The club should not be confused with its predecessor and almost namesake. First of all, the current project appeared as a reaction of local fans to the fact that Molenbeek, the Belgian champion of 1975, went bankrupt. The restart gave an opportunity to reach the second division of the country, but it got stuck there. The project reached a new level at the expense of the funds invested by a new majority investor, John Textor – by the way, his shares are in such projects as Botafogo, Lyon and even Crystal Palace. As a result, the team appeared in the Jupiler Pro League from the second trial (it lost in the play-off to Seraing in 2022, but the next draw brought the 1st place in the 1st Division and, therefore, a direct ticket to the top. It seemed that the American investor should get a check-book and start spending money at that very moment. Nevertheless, the transfer activity of the debutant, to tell the truth, is not impressive so far.

Genk


The team, speaking about its current form and name, was launched in 1988. Despite a relatively short history, “the Masters” have already managed to win the league title four times and have taken the Belgian Cup five times. The higher mentioned list could not be completed in the previous season, still, the manager, Wouter Vrancken, received high marks for the 2022/2023 draw, when “the Miners” managed to “climb” from the 8th to the 2nd place. This provided the opportunity to return to the Champions League, but only into the qualification. The Belgian team has already gone to Switzerland, to the Servette, on July 25. That match resulted in a draw, which is not bad, but now it just needs to win at the home arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The teams will play their first official head-to-head match. It is reasonable to mention that they played a couple of friendly matches, eventually exchanging victories, in 2020-2021.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe in the success of the debutant. Thus, we bet that the guests will find the strength to win (odd: 1.89).

Prediction on game Win Genk
Odds: 1.93

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.666 Bohemians 1905 Recommended BetWinner
APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 APOEL Nicosia Odds: 2.02 Vojvodina Bet now 1xBet
Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Club Bruges Odds: 1.86 AGF Bet now Linebet
Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Twente Odds: 1.82 Hammarby Recommended MelBet
Veikkausliiga Finland 28 july 2023, 11:00 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Ilves Odds: 1.87 VPS Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Transfer of another ex-Barcelona legend to Inter Miami failed Football news Today, 05:00 The legend of Brazilian football called the player who is better than Messi and Ronaldo Football news Today, 04:00 Mudryk spoke about how he treats criticism in his address Football news Today, 03:00 Martino has spoken out about Inter Miami fans only going to the stadium for Messi's sake Football news Yesterday, 23:08 “Real” with the Ukrainian at the squad beat “Manchester United”: the newcomers scored a two goal`s Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football Today Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023