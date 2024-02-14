RU RU NG NG
Molde vs Legia prediction and betting tips on February 15, 2024

Molde vs Legia Warszawa prediction
Molde Molde
Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Molde - Legia Warszawa
Finished
3 : 2
International, Reknes, Aker Stadion
Legia Warszawa Legia Warszawa
Fredrik Gulbrandsen
12’ 19’
Markus Andre Kaasa
24’
64’
Josue
71’
Rafal Augustyniak
Odds: 1.99

In the initial encounter of the Conference League Round of 16, Molde will host Legia at home. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Molde

The five-time champions of Norway experienced a setback in the previous national championship. Molde finished only in fifth place but secured a spot in European competitions as the winners of the Norwegian Cup, defeating Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in the final. However, in the Europa League, Molde managed to outpace the Swedish side Hacken in the group stage and continued their journey in the Conference League. Finishing above Molde in the group were Qarabag and Bayer Leverkusen.

Legia

In their Conference League group, Legia fiercely contended for the top spot until the final round, ultimately conceding to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar finished in third place, a position many considered as the favorite for the second spot. In the Polish league, Legia currently occupies the fourth position, having narrowly defeated Ruch 1-0 over the weekend.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 2013/14 season, Molde and Legia faced each other in the Champions League qualification. The matches concluded in draws, 0-0 and 1-1, but Legia progressed due to the away goal.
  • Legia will play their 13th match against Norwegian teams: 5 victories, 5 draws, and 2 defeats.

Molde vs Legia prediction

Considering the playing styles of the teams, we anticipate a cautious game with a limited number of dangerous moments. I predict that the teams will score fewer than three goals.

