Champions League 02 aug 2023, 13:00 Molde - HJK
Aker Stadion
On August 2, Aker Stadion (Molde) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Molde will compete with HJK. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Molde


The club began to rise, winning the first championship title in 2011, just in time for its centenary – it was then that Solskjaer first seriously declared about himself as a coach. Then it turned out to take a similar title four more times, including the previous season – it was “the MFK” that was able to unexpectedly interrupt the emerging dominance of Bodø/Glimt. At the same time, it secured the opportunity to return to the Champions League. The last time the Norwegian club played there was in 2020, and it moved to the Europa League from the 3rd place in the group, losing that tournament already at the 1/8 stage. However, the Scandinavian team limited itself only by the group stage of the Conference League last autumn. And this time, having noticeably dropped down in the national championship, where there is actually no chance to keep the gold medals, it also started with a defeat, albeit a minimal one, in the qualification in Helsinki.

HJK


The team can be considered a symbol of Finnish football. This is the most successful project of the country, and it’s not just the record number of titles of the local Veikkausliiga (taking into account the previous draw, there are 32 of them) – “the Klubi” managed to break into the main draw of the Champions League. Speaking about the less rated Europa League, the team was among the participants of the group stage in the previous season. To tell the truth, 2023 is not going well for the club, it has not taken the lead in the race with KuPS and SJK at the inner arena yet, and Larne from Northern Ireland was overcome in the previous round of qualification due to an own goal in the second extra-time of the away match. On the other hand, it won the battle against the neighbour: Keskinen’s ball in the middle of the first half was the only one.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


It is strange, but the top clubs of the neighbouring Scandinavian countries, only once, in 2015, held a friendly match in the entire history. Then the Norwegian club won with a 1-0 score.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that Molde will take revenge in a pretty confident way. Still, it is unlikely that the clubs will suddenly surprise with spectacular football – thus, we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 2.05).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
