On August 23, Aker Stadion (Molde) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Champions League Qualification, in which Molde will compete with Galatasaray. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Molde



The club, starting from the previous decade, began to more or less regularly “stamp”, even under the rule of Solskjaer, the championship titles. The dominance of “MFK” in the Norwegian Eliteserien is out of the question, but they took the 5th such trophy in 2022. By the way, it is already clear that it will not be possible to repeat the higher mentioned result, the gap from Bodø/Glimt is too far, and a number of other clubs are noticeably higher. On the other hand, the Scandinavian club has already guaranteed the participation in the European competitions in the autumn – and this can be the thing to focus on at the end of the season. Now, the team should try not to fall in the last round into the Europa League (in other words, to win the ticket to the Champions League). There, Erling Moe’s wards have already knocked out two opponents, which are pretty similar. Firstly, they are the representatives of close countries, the Finnish team, HJK, and the Faroese club, KI Klaksvik. Secondly, having minimally lost on the away arenas (0-1 and 1-2, respectively), then the Norwegian grandee achieved the final success by means of the victories – 2-0.

Galatasaray



The team returned to the top of Turkish football. One can’t call it to be a sensation, after all, it improved the national record by winning the 23rd set of gold medals. Still, it is reasonable to appreciate the breakthrough that had been made under the rule of Okan Buruk. He headed his own, humiliated grandee that had finished extremely low, in the 13th position, in 2022. And the specialist issued a title ahead of schedule! In addition to the trophy, “the Blood Golds” are back to the Champions League. And while signing the up the contracts with stars (Zaha, Angelino, Bakambu, Dervişoğlu came a month ago, Demirbay, Tete and Ziyech appeared already in August), the Turkish club has already overcome 2 opponents in the qualification. It started only with a 2-2 draw in Vilnius, but then the team won the second leg match against Žalgiris and both struggles with Olimpia Ljubljana.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The Istanbul grandee comes to this Norwegian club for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the field factor will outweigh the class. Galatasaray is more powerful and will win away, but we will insure ourselves and make a bet with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.61).

