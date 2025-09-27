Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.85 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 28 at 16:00 Central European Time, the 9th round of the Egyptian Premier League will see Pharco FC take on Modern Sport. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and our match prediction.

See also: Wadi Degla FC vs Smouha SC prediction and betting tips 28 September 2025

Match preview

Modern Sport have picked up 11 points from eight matches, sitting 11th in the league table. They've secured three victories: against Al Ittihad (2-1 away), Pyramids (also 2-1 on the road), and Haras El Hodood (1-0). In addition, they've drawn twice, 2-2 against Al Ahly in the opening round and ENPPI. The Cairo club has also suffered three defeats: to Zamalek, El Gaish, and Ceramica Cleopatra in the previous round.

Magdi Abdelati's men often dominate possession, opting for a vertical style of play that creates dangerous moments, attacking down the flanks and capitalizing on set-pieces. Their attack is typically confident: they've scored ten goals, making them one of the league's best offensive sides. However, defensive frailties and a lack of cohesion at the back remain a concern, with Modern Sport conceding even in seemingly safe situations.

Pharco have collected just four points from seven league outings: three goalless draws with Al Ittihad, ENPPI, and, surprisingly, Al Masry in the eighth round, plus a 1-1 tie with Arab Contractors. They've also lost three times with an aggregate score of 1-6, which is why Pharco currently sit 20th in the Egyptian Premier League.

Ahmed Khattab's side tend to cede possession and initiative to their opponents, relying on quick—often unsuccessful—counterattacks. Occasionally, they try to threaten from set-pieces, but without tangible results. The team lacks quality in all areas, resulting in just two goals from six league matches.

Probable lineups

Modern Sport: Gabaski, Shaaban, Rizk, Mohamed, Walid, Mosaad, Youssef, Shika, Rejem, Okwara, Metwally

Pharco: Shika, Kamel, Hussein, El Mezzain, Ahmed, Fakhry, Shaaban, Fouad, Ezz, El Mallah, El Tayeb

Match facts and head-to-head

Modern Sport have won three and drawn two of the last five meetings between these teams

Modern Sport are winless in their last three matches

Pharco have scored just twice in seven games, have the league's weakest attack, and are still searching for their first win of the season

Prediction

I expect a low-scoring affair here. Pharco are solid defensively but completely toothless up front, while Modern Sport are unlikely to rack up the goals. My prediction: total under (2) at odds of 1.85.