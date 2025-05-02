RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Modern Sport vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Modern Sport vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Modern Sport FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Modern Sport FC Modern Sport FC
Premier League Egypt 03 may 2025, 13:00 Modern Sport FC - Ghazl Al Mahalla
-
- : -
Egypt,
Ghazl Al Mahalla Ghazl Al Mahalla
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The matchday 4 fixture of the Egyptian Premier League relegation group will take place on Saturday at the Al-Sekka Al-Hadid Stadium, where the local side Modern Sport hosts Ghazl El Mahalla. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Modern Sport is enduring a frankly poor season and is already almost relegated with one foot out the door. The team currently has only 12 points after 19 rounds. Even the eighth spot, currently held by Ismaily, is a daunting six points away. The good news for fans is that ENPPI, who are in the safe zone, have exactly the same number of points.

In the last round, Modern Sport played away against ENPPI and lost 1-2, despite scoring first in the 45+1 minute. Overall, in their last five matches, the team has only one win and four defeats. At home, Modern Sport has managed just two victories and suffered five losses in 10 games.

As for Ghazl El Mahalla, they have collected 20 points from 20 matches, which is only good enough for sixth place in the standings. However, the team cannot feel comfortable, as they are just two points ahead of both ENPPI and Ismaily.

In their most recent fixture, Ghazl El Mahalla faced ENPPI away and were narrowly beaten 0-1. Gamal’s squad has recorded just two wins and three defeats in their last five outings. Notably, their away form has been disastrous, with six straight losses on the road in the Premier League.

Probable lineups

  • Modern Sport: Hamdi, Taha, Reda, Elfiel, Shaaban, El Sisi, Mohamed, Nosseir, Sadek, Yasser, Atef
  • Ghazl El Mahalla: Ahmed Maihoub, El Henawy, Al-Aash, Samir, Abdelrazak, Mostafa, Ayesh, El Nadri, Gaber, El Sheikh, Ekpenyong

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Ghazl El Mahalla defeated their opponent 2-1
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in three out of five meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers are backing Modern Sport in this clash, offering odds of 2.20 for a home win. However, we believe the optimal bet here is "Under 2.0 total goals" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 02 may 2025, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Bet now 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 22Bet
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Recommended Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Bet now 22Bet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now 22Bet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.52 Como Bet now 1xBet
Cagliari vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.59 Udinese Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Manchester City - : - Wolverhampton 02 may 2025, 15:00 English Premier League
Manchester City
-
Wolverhampton
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:25 Luis Fernando Tena Considers Matt Evans for Guatemala’s Senior Team Amid Stellar Form Football news Today, 21:00 Saprissa Ordered to Pay Over $430,000 After Losing Legal Battle at CAS Over Jimmy Marín Transfer Football news Today, 20:35 All to Play for: Cruz Azul and Tigres Set for Decisive Champions Cup Semifinal Clash Football news Today, 20:35 Cerro Porteño Lose Wilder Viera to Suspension Ahead of Superclásico vs. Olimpia Football news Today, 20:10 Guinean Refugee Ibrahime Sylla Trains With Necaxa’s U23 Team in Mexico Football news Today, 19:45 Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors Football news Today, 19:20 Colón Fans Protest Again Outside Club Headquarters Amid Poor Form Football news Today, 18:55 Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream” Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores