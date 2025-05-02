Modern Sport vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The matchday 4 fixture of the Egyptian Premier League relegation group will take place on Saturday at the Al-Sekka Al-Hadid Stadium, where the local side Modern Sport hosts Ghazl El Mahalla. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Modern Sport is enduring a frankly poor season and is already almost relegated with one foot out the door. The team currently has only 12 points after 19 rounds. Even the eighth spot, currently held by Ismaily, is a daunting six points away. The good news for fans is that ENPPI, who are in the safe zone, have exactly the same number of points.

In the last round, Modern Sport played away against ENPPI and lost 1-2, despite scoring first in the 45+1 minute. Overall, in their last five matches, the team has only one win and four defeats. At home, Modern Sport has managed just two victories and suffered five losses in 10 games.

As for Ghazl El Mahalla, they have collected 20 points from 20 matches, which is only good enough for sixth place in the standings. However, the team cannot feel comfortable, as they are just two points ahead of both ENPPI and Ismaily.

In their most recent fixture, Ghazl El Mahalla faced ENPPI away and were narrowly beaten 0-1. Gamal’s squad has recorded just two wins and three defeats in their last five outings. Notably, their away form has been disastrous, with six straight losses on the road in the Premier League.

Probable lineups

Modern Sport : Hamdi, Taha, Reda, Elfiel, Shaaban, El Sisi, Mohamed, Nosseir, Sadek, Yasser, Atef

: Hamdi, Taha, Reda, Elfiel, Shaaban, El Sisi, Mohamed, Nosseir, Sadek, Yasser, Atef Ghazl El Mahalla: Ahmed Maihoub, El Henawy, Al-Aash, Samir, Abdelrazak, Mostafa, Ayesh, El Nadri, Gaber, El Sheikh, Ekpenyong

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Ghazl El Mahalla defeated their opponent 2-1

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in three of the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in three out of five meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers are backing Modern Sport in this clash, offering odds of 2.20 for a home win. However, we believe the optimal bet here is "Under 2.0 total goals" with odds of 1.60.