Dailysports Predictions Football Serie B Italy Modena vs Reggiana prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Modena vs Reggiana prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Vincent West
Modena vs Reggiana prediction Photo: https://citynews-modenatoday.stgy.ovh/ Author unknown
Modena Modena
Serie B Italy 01 may 2025, 09:00 Modena - Reggiana
-
- : -
Italy, Modena, Stadio Alberto Braglia
Reggiana Reggiana
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Modena
Odds: 2.04
On May 1, at the "Alberto Braglia" stadium, the 36th round of Serie B Italy will see "Modena" face off against "Reggiana". I propose a bet on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Modena"

The team has not returned to Serie A for two decades, since 2004. Moreover, they recently had to almost start from scratch. In 2022, they managed to secure a spot in the country's second division. And here they've predictably got stuck. Even last season, they only managed to close the top 10 with 47 points, tied with several rivals.

Paolo Bondelli's squad aimed for more this season. But they have had too many setbacks this spring. Even after defeating "Catanzaro" and "Pisa", they lost at home 1-3 to a not particularly motivated "Sassuolo" earlier this month. On the other hand, they managed to win 2-1 against "Bari" in the last round.

"Reggiana"

The club rose to Serie B once again in 2023. They managed not to get lost there, showing decent results. It's worth noting that in the 2023/2024 season, the newcomer scored the same 47 points as their current opponent, finishing eleventh due to tiebreakers.

Now the team is in disarray. Especially at this final stretch, having failed to win since the end of January—it's no surprise that the threat of relegation to the third division is becoming more real. Only in the last round did they secure a crucial 2-1 win against "Cittadella", almost catching up to them.

Match facts

  • "Modena" has won three of their last four matches
  • On average, "Modena" scores 1.26 goals and concedes 1.24 goals per match
  • "Reggiana" has lost four out of their last six matches and hadn't won in ten consecutive games until the last round

Head-to-head

Last season, the clubs exchanged home victories. But in December, an early goal gave "Modena" a minimal away win.

Modena vs Reggiana prediction

Bookmakers are not completely writing off the visitors, but the hosts are close to the playoff zone—they have something to fight for. We bet on "Modena" (odds - 2.04).

Comments
