Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.84 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Mirassol and Internacional will face off in the 28th round of Brazil’s Serie A. The match will take place on the night of Thursday, October 16, kicking off at 1:00 CET. Here’s a preview and betting insight for this encounter.

Mirassol vs Internacional: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Mirassol have won just once in their last four matches, while Internacional have managed one victory in their previous five.

Internacional have scored at least one goal in seven consecutive games.

Mirassol have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches.

At home, Mirassol are unbeaten in 13 straight games.

Internacional have not kept a clean sheet in their last four away matches.

Mirassol have lost 11% of their games this season without scoring, while Internacional’s figure stands at 16%.

Internacional have scored over 1.5 goals in 84% of their matches this season, while Mirassol have done so in 81%.

Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 1–1 draw.

Mirassol vs Internacional: Match Preview

Mirassol are currently pushing for a Copa Libertadores spot. After 27 rounds, they’ve collected 46 points and sit fourth in the table, three points clear of fifth and sixth place, and eight ahead of seventh. Their home record has been outstanding, with a 13-match unbeaten streak. In the previous round, they edged Fluminense 2–1 at home, ending a short three-game winless run.

Internacional, meanwhile, are fighting for a place in the Copa Sudamericana. The top six sides qualify, and Internacional currently occupy 15th place with 32 points from 26 matches. They’re only one point behind 12th place and have a game in hand — meaning they could move into the top 12 on points per game. The team comes into this fixture on a high after defeating Botafogo 2–0, which ended a four-match winless streak.

Probable Lineups

Mirassol: Walter; Victor Carroll, Jemmes, Daniel Borges, Reinaldo; Danielzinho, Neto Moura, Gabriel; Alesson, Cristian, Guilherme

Internacional: Anthoni; Aguirre, Bernabei, Vitão, Juninho; Mercado, Thiago Maia, Bruno Henrique, Alan Patrick; Carbonero, Vitinho

Prediction

Both teams have strong motivation and need a win to keep their ambitions alive. This should be an open, entertaining contest, and the best bet here is on both teams to score.