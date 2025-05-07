RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mirandes vs Castellon prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Mirandes vs Castellon prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

CD Mirandes CD Mirandes
Segunda Division Spain 10 may 2025, 10:15 CD Mirandes - Castellon
Spain, Miranda de Ebro, Estadio Municipal de Anduva
Castellon Castellon
On May 10, at Anduva, the 39th round of the Spanish Segunda will see Mirandes face off against Castellon. For this game, my bet is on goals, cards, and the winner.

Mirandes

The team made its debut in Spain's second division back in 2012. That stint lasted five consecutive years. After a two-year absence, they returned to the Segunda and have since established themselves with growing confidence. Last season, they narrowly avoided relegation, finishing in a "borderline" eighteenth place, but with a comfortable gap over their nearest rival below—Amorebieta, who went down.

Notably, Alessio Lisci was allowed to continue his work. Under his management, the club has improved this season, though their form has been somewhat inconsistent. On the one hand, they have firmly secured a top-six spot and can prepare for the playoff battles. On the other, having dropped points frequently in recent months, they have almost lost their chance for direct promotion to La Liga. However, consecutive wins over Mirandes and Eibar have kept their hopes alive—and with good reason.

Castellon

The club has a long, but mostly challenging history. Castellon has made it to La Liga several times, but last played there in 1992. For much of the new century, they languished in the fourth division, and their 2020 promotion to the Segunda lasted just a single year.

Now, the team is making another attempt to make a name for itself—having climbed from the third division in 2024 after winning their group. While not exactly dazzling as newcomers, they've picked up points consistently (and even grabbed some wins), allowing them to enter the final month of the season with a cushion above the relegation zone. Of course, that wild 4-3 win over Sporting Gijon certainly didn't hurt either.

Match facts

  • Mirandes have won both of their last two fixtures
  • On average, Mirandes score 1.34 goals and concede 0.95 goals per match
  • Castellon have lost just one of their last six matches

H2H

Mirandes have won both of the last two meetings, with victories coming away from home in both 2021 and 2024.

Mirandes vs Castellon prediction

Bookmakers are backing the motivated home side. And we agree—the hosts need the win more. Let's bet on them to get the job done (odds: 1.96).

