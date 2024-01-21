RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction
Miomir Kecmanovic Miomir Kecmanovic
Australian Open 22 jan 2024, 03:00 Miomir Kecmanovic - Carlos Alcaraz
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz
Prediction on game W1(+9)
Odds: 1.69
In the fourth round of the Australian Open, Miomir Kecmanovic will face Carlos Alcaraz, and the match forecast for these players has been published on our website.

Miomir Kecmanovic

The Serbian tennis player has been a part of the top 100 in the world for the fifth year, currently ranking as the 60th player and considered a solid performer. In this tournament, Kecmanovic has already equaled his best result in majors, but surpassing his personal record will be challenging, considering the status of his upcoming opponent. In the first round, he defeated Japanese player Vanatuki in four sets, and then progressed past German Struff in five sets. The match against strong American Tommy Paul was incredibly challenging, where Kecmanovic managed to save two match points in the fourth set, and then won the fifth set with a score of 6-0. At 24 years old, the Serbian player is full of vigor, leaving room for progress.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish player is one of the main young stars in world tennis. At 20 years old, he is already the second-ranked player globally and has won two Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz has not performed exceptionally well in the Australian Open so far, making the current fourth round his best achievement. The Spaniard is playing confidently, defeating veteran Gasquet in straight sets and conceding only one set to the sturdy Italian Sonego. In the last match, he was leading 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 when Chinese player Shan retired from the contest.

Head-to-head history

The players have met only once before in April 2022, in the quarterfinals of the Miami tournament, where Alcaraz won in a hard-fought battle with a score of 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

Match prediction for Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Bookmakers are confident in the victory of the Spanish tennis player, as reflected in their odds. It's hard to argue with this, although Kecmanovic may offer minimal resistance. Alcaraz will likely control the course of the match and aim to conclude it in three sets. We will take the risk and place a bet on Kecmanovic to win with a +9 games handicap.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
