Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction
Minnesota Wild
NHL 19 feb 2024, 14:00 Minnesota Wild - Vancouver Canucks
, Xcel Energy Center
Vancouver Canucks
Among the NHL games scheduled for February 19th, it is worth paying attention to the matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks. Our website has published a prediction for this game.

Minnesota Wild

The "Wild" have been experiencing more losses than victories this season, currently occupying the tenth position in their conference. The team is determined to fight for a playoff spot, as they are only 4 points behind the coveted eighth place. In their last encounter, Minnesota suffered an overtime defeat at home to the Buffalo Sabres, with a score of 2-3 in overtime. The opponent equalized the score just 37 seconds before the final buzzer in regulation time, interrupting the Wild's four-game winning streak.

Vancouver Canucks

The "Canucks" have been performing strongly in the regular season, leading the way in the Western Conference, with a 5-point lead over their closest pursuer. While some competitors may narrow the gap with their games in hand, Vancouver is poised to maintain their top position. In their last match, the team succumbed to a 2-4 defeat at home to one of their direct competitors, the Winnipeg Jets, halting their three-game winning streak.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have met twice this season, with both encounters characterized by low scoring. Vancouver secured a 2-0 victory at home, while Minnesota claimed revenge on their own turf, winning in a shootout after a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time.
  • The Wild have been unimpressive at home, losing 3 out of their last 4 matches at their arena.
  • Vancouver has won 18 out of 30 away matches, a commendable statistic.

Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks Prediction

An exciting battle awaits us, where victory is clearly more necessary for the hosts, but the Western Conference leader is certainly not willing to relinquish any points. Bookmakers do not distinguish a clear favorite in this pair, a sentiment with which we concur, as an unpredictable battle is to be expected. A reasonable wager here appears to be on the total goals scored being over 5.5.

Prediction on game Total over 5,5
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
