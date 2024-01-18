RU RU NG NG KE KE
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Oliver White
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Today, 21:00 Minnesota Timberwolves - Memphis Grizzlies
Minneapolis, Target Center
Memphis Grizzlies Memphis Grizzlies
As part of the NBA regular season, a match between Minnesota and Memphis is scheduled to take place. The game will be held on the night of Friday, January 19, with the kickoff planned for 04:00 Central European Time.

Minnesota Timberwolves

In the current season, the team is performing exceptionally well, demonstrating unexpectedly high results. With 28 victories in 39 matches, they rightfully hold the top spot in the Western Conference standings. Prior to the match against Memphis, the Timberwolves will face the notably weaker Detroit.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have been disappointing their fans in this championship. The team shows poor results and is far from contention for a playoff spot with 15 wins in 40 matches. Ja Morant's efforts alone are not enough, and he will miss the next game due to an injury. In addition to him, five more players from Memphis are in the infirmary.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters

  • Minnesota has lost only one home game in the last ten.
  • Memphis has three consecutive away victories.
  • In this season, the teams have already played two matches against each other, and in both cases, the Timberwolves celebrated a confident victory.

Match prediction Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies

The hosts will be the clear favorites, and I believe they will secure a comfortable victory. My bet is on Minnesota to win with a handicap of -9.5.

