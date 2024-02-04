RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets prediction
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 04 feb 2024, 20:00 Minnesota Timberwolves - Houston Rockets
Minneapolis, Target Center
Houston Rockets Houston Rockets
The NBA regular season on Monday promises an array of intriguing events, and we have prepared our prediction for the match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota is no longer considered a surprise, given their unexpected strong start to the season. In their recent encounter, the team suffered a home defeat against Orlando with a score of 106-108, relinquishing sole leadership in the conference, now sharing it with Oklahoma. It seems that the Timberwolves are gradually gearing up for the playoffs, with four victories in their last eight matches. Perhaps there is no need to exert themselves excessively in the regular season when the focus is on making an impact in the playoff rounds. Clark won't be able to take the court due to injury.

Houston Rockets

This season, the Rockets do not appear as helpless as in the past. The team currently holds the 11th position in the Western Conference, trailing the top ten by just one win, with two games in hand compared to the 10th-placed Utah. Houston confidently won their last game against Toronto with a score of 135-106, with Turkish player Sengun delivering another strong performance, contributing 24 points and a double-double. This victory marked the team's third in the last five matches. Injuries will sideline both Nwaba and Adams.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams clashed earlier in the season, approximately a month ago, resulting in a road victory for Minnesota with a score of 122-95.
  • The Timberwolves perform exceptionally well on their home court, with 18 wins in 23 matches.
  • Houston has won only 5 out of 21 away matches.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets Prediction

The home team is favored in this matchup, as Minnesota has had a significantly better season than their opponents and will be playing on their home court. Houston needs a victory more urgently if they aim to break into the top ten of their conference, so significant resistance can be expected from them. We find a reasonable wager to be on Houston's victory with a +9 point spread.

