Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction Photo: https://www.yahoo.com/ Author - Cole Burston
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves - Golden State Warriors
Minneapolis, Target Center
Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors
Prediction on game Total over 199,5
Odds: 1.71

On May 9, as part of the NBA playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors will face off in the second game of their series. Here’s my take on the best bet for this matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves

This season, Minnesota finished sixth in the West, avoiding the play-in games. In the first round of the playoffs, the Timberwolves dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers with a 4-1 series win. It was a well-deserved victory, as the team played more organized and consistent basketball than their rivals.

The Timberwolves dropped the home opener to the Warriors, struggling to find a rhythm offensively. Not even Anthony Edwards’ double-double—23 points and 14 rebounds—could turn things around. But this is just the beginning of the series, and now it’s crucial for Minnesota to even things up.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have lacked consistency this season, missing out on a direct playoff berth and having to fight their way through the play-in tournament. The first round wasn’t easy either, as they needed all seven games to get past the Houston Rockets, eventually clinching the series 4-3.

Golden State managed to steal a victory on the road against Minnesota to open the series, but lost Stephen Curry to injury—he’s definitely out for the next game, and his status moving forward is unclear. The Warriors have already struggled with stability, and without their superstar and franchise icon, things will get even tougher.

Match facts

  • Minnesota won 27 of their 44 home games this season.
  • Golden State has already played five playoff road games, winning three of them.
  • The odds for this matchup: Minnesota win – 1.2, Golden State win – 4.75.

H2H

The first game of the series ended with a 99-88 road win for the Golden State Warriors. In that matchup, Butler notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. During the second quarter, Steph Curry suffered an injury and couldn’t continue.

Prediction

Minnesota are clear favorites for this one—not only do the Timberwolves have home court, but the Warriors will be without their leader, which significantly boosts the hosts’ chances. The first game wasn’t particularly high-scoring, but this time, things could be different. My bet: total points over 199.5.

Prediction on game Total over 199,5
Odds: 1.71

