Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game

The NBA playoffs are heating up, with only eight teams left in the race for the title. On May 7, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors will tip off their first game of the series, and here’s my take on the best bet for this matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves finished sixth in their conference during the regular season, narrowly avoiding the play-in tournament. In the opening round, Minnesota faced the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring the star duo of James and Doncic. The big names on the opposing side didn’t faze the Timberwolves, who closed out the series in five games—4:1.

The team’s undisputed star is Anthony Edwards, who’s averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists this postseason. In the last game against the Lakers, Frenchman Rudy Gobert stole the show with 27 points and 24 rebounds, hitting 12 of 15 shots from the field—a truly impressive display.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors finished seventh in the West, which forced them into an extra play-in game just to punch their playoff ticket. The first-round matchup was a tough one, pitting them against the second-seeded Houston Rockets. After Golden State grabbed a 3-1 series lead, it looked like Steve Kerr’s squad would close out the series on experience alone, but the Rockets managed to tie things up.

Everything came down to a decisive Game 7 on the road, where the Warriors secured the all-important win, 103-89. Stephen Curry remains the marquee star everyone fears, and newly integrated Jimmy Butler—another elite talent—has quickly found his groove in the lineup.

Match facts

Minnesota has won 27 of 43 home games.

Golden State has 25 road wins against 19 losses.

Here are the odds for the upcoming clash: Home win – 1.38, Away win – 3.1.

Head-to-head

The teams met four times in the regular season, with Golden State coming out on top in three of those games.

Prediction

Bookmakers see Minnesota as a slight favorite in this series, though the Warriors have had the upper hand in their head-to-heads this season. I’m expecting a thrilling series that could go the distance. It’s tough to pick a winner for this opening game, but the over on 209.5 total points looks like a solid bet.