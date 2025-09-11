Prediction on game W1(-5) Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the WNBA regular season, the Minnesota Lynx will face off against the Golden State Valkyries. The game will take place in Minneapolis on the night of Friday, September 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 02:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this matchup.

Match preview

The Minnesota Lynx are a team with a rich history and impressive experience in the WNBA. They have always focused on discipline, smart defensive work, and controlling the pace of the game.

At the moment, the Lynx look more organized than most of their rivals, and possess the ability to dictate a tempo that suits them. Their successful results are directly reflected in the standings, where Minnesota has long secured first place.

Moreover, the team knows how to adapt to their opponent's style and maintain efficiency even in tightly contested battles. A key factor remains their high shooting percentage, thanks to crisp team play.

At home, Minnesota traditionally plays aggressively and with a special mindset. The support of the fans helps them maintain intensity throughout the game and boosts their confidence in clutch moments. In the final game of the regular campaign, the Lynx will take on a debutant, and the result holds no significance for them.

The Golden State Valkyries are WNBA newcomers still shaping their own playing identity. The team relies on energy, youth, and up-tempo basketball, aiming to use speed as their main weapon.

However, the lack of extensive experience sometimes affects their stability and execution in crunch time. Individual efforts by their leaders keep opponents on edge, while aggressive play along the perimeter allows them to create opportunities even against more organized teams.

For the Valkyries, matchups against seasoned teams like Minnesota are a chance to test their progress. Despite their inexperience, the team is capable of springing surprises with bursts of speed and sudden runs.

Heading into the final regular season game against Minnesota, the Valkyries sit seventh in the standings. Their main goal was making the playoffs, a task they've successfully accomplished.

Match facts

Minnesota has won only one of their last three games.

The Valkyries have lost their last two matches.

The Lynx average 87 points per game, while the Valkyries average 78 points per game.

Who to watch

Janelle Salaün is one of three French players on the Valkyries roster and often takes on the leadership role. Her stats are slightly better than those of Carla Leite and Iliana Rupert, and in recent games, she's been consistently scoring around 20 points.

H2H

The teams have met three times this season, with Minnesota winning every encounter.

The Valkyries have never beaten the Lynx.

Prediction

This matchup promises a showdown between Minnesota's experience and discipline and Golden State's energy and speed. The Lynx will aim to control the game through set offenses and physical play inside, while the Valkyries will look to push the tempo and capitalize on perimeter shooting. My pick is a home win with a -5 point spread.