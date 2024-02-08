RU RU NG NG
Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction
On the night of February 9th, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Our analysts have prepared a forecast for the match between these clubs.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee is having a decent season, with a record of 33 wins and 18 losses placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the third position by additional metrics. In their last match, the Bucks suffered a defeat on the road against the Phoenix Suns with a score of 106-114, marking their fourth loss in five encounters. Middleton will miss the upcoming match due to injury, while Lillard's availability remains uncertain, both losses posing significant setbacks for the club.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The strong season from the Timberwolves was not expected, although the team quickly adjusted to its status as one of the conference leaders. Currently, Minnesota shares the Western Conference lead with Denver and Oklahoma, boasting 35 wins and 16 losses. In their last game, the team fell to the Chicago Bulls 123-129 on the road, requiring overtime to settle the outcome. This defeat marked their second loss in three matches. Clark will be sidelined due to injury.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

The clubs crossed paths twice last season, with Milwaukee's basketball players emerging victorious on both occasions - 115-102 on the road and 123-114 at their own arena. The Bucks have won 21 out of 26 home games this season. Minnesota has secured 16 victories in 27 matches.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

A challenging battle is anticipated, with bookmakers refraining from identifying a clear favorite. Both clubs boast a high win rate this season, enabling them to occupy leading positions in their respective conferences. Milwaukee performs well at home, although Minnesota presents a solid presence on the road. A reasonable wager appears to be on the total points exceeding 227.5.

