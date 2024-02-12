Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 234,5 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On the night of February 13th, a total of 10 matchups from the NBA regular season will unfold, and our experts have prepared their exclusive predictionfor the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Denver Nuggets encounter.

Milwaukee Bucks

The season is shaping up well for Milwaukee, boasting a record of 34 victories and 19 defeats, positioning the team third in the Eastern Conference. However, their prospects for clinching the conference title appear modest, with a considerable gap of 7 victories behind the leaders. In their latest fixture, the Bucks convincingly dismantled the Charlotte Hornets on their home court with a resounding scoreline of 120:84, thus halting an unpleasant streak of three consecutive defeats. Key luminaries of the team, such as Antetokounmpo and Lillard, are at risk of being sidelined due to confirmations, while another pivotal player, Middleton, remains questionable.

Denver Nuggets

The reigning champions present a solid front in the regular season, tallying 36 victories and 17 defeats. With such results, the team occupies the fourth spot in the Western Conference, tied with Minnesota in victories but having played one fewer game. However, in their recent outing, Denver faltered on the road against Sacramento, succumbing with a score of 106:135, thus putting an end to a streak of three triumphs. The absence of Chanchar is confirmed for the visitors, while Porter and Caldwell-Pope remain in doubt, although these losses cannot be deemed significant.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The adversaries have crossed paths once this season, with the encounter occurring less than two weeks ago, culminating in a home victory for Denver, 113:107.

Milwaukee demonstrates stellar performances on their home court, securing 22 victories in 28 matches.

Denver boasts 15 victories on the road, with 13 defeats.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

Given the lofty achievements and aspirations of both clubs, we anticipate a marquee matchup wherein the outcome will hinge on the performance of the premier stars. Bookmakers have refrained from designating a clear favorite; while Milwaukee enjoys home advantage, it may not suffice to outmaneuver the reigning league champions. We anticipate an intriguing and unpredictable encounter, unlikely to be marked by high scoring. Thus, we place our wager on a total of fewer than 234.5 points.